Fishkill police shoot man with knife at apartment complex: State police

Members Fishkill Police Department shot a man holding a knife at The Views at Rocky Glen Sunday afternoon, according to state police.

The man who was shot was in critical condition at Westchester Medical Center Sunday night, state police said.

State police, which did not respond to Journal inquiries Sunday, did not specify the nature of the confrontation, why they were called to the apartment complex, if one or multiple officers discharged their weapons, or why.

State police said the confrontation occurred at around 2:35 p.m. and noted a female who sustained non-life-threatening injuries was sent to a local hospital, but did not say how she was injured.

State police said it is investigating the incident "in conjunction" with the Fishkill police department, which also did not return inquiries Sunday.

State police asked anyone who witnessed the event to call 845-677-7300.

