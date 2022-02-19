Fishkill storage facility assault leads to attempted murder charge against Middletown man

FISHKILL — State police have charged a Middletown man with attempted murder in an attack on another man at a Fishkill storage facility Friday morning.

State police said they were dispatched by Dutchess County 911 to the EZ Storage facility on Route 9D in the town of Fishkill at about 8:45 a.m. Friday.

When troopers arrived, they took the suspect, Jamal A. Alsayes, 46, of Middletown, into custody without incident. He was charged with attempted first-degree murder, a felony.

EZ Storage on Route 9D in Fishkill.

The victim, a 66-year-old Fishkill man, was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla by the Beacon Volunteer Ambulance Corps. Police said he remained in critical condition as of Saturday morning.

Police have not released any further details about the attack, including what, if any, weapon was used.

Alsayes was arraigned in Wappinger Town Court and is being held without bail in Dutchess County Jail, pending a Wednesday morning appearance in Fishkill Town Court.

Representatives of EZ Storage could not immediately be reached for comment.

This article originally appeared on Poughkeepsie Journal: Middletown man arrested after assault at EZ Storage in Fishkill