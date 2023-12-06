'Fishy' Facebook posts led to New Bedford deputy fire chief's unlawful firing

NEW BEDFORD — "Fishy" Facebook vacation photos played a role in former Deputy Fire Chief Paul Coderre Jr.'s being placed under surveillance and eventually fired for allegedly faking injury leave.

That's according to testimony before the state Civil Service Commission, which overturned the city's 2022 decision to fire Coderre on Nov. 30.

The Civil Service Commission ruled the termination was "unlawful," and "wrong-headed."

"He did not submit false injury reports; he did not abuse the NBFD’s injured leave policy; he did not lie or misrepresent the nature of his disability," according to the Civil Service Commission decision.

The city had based its decision to fire Coderre in part on video clips that showed him moving a large heavy smoker grill from the back of his truck while on injury leave.

Coderre went on injured leave in August 2020.

Mayor Mitchell notices Facebook postings

In March 2021, Mayor Jon Mitchell noticed Chief Coderre’s Facebook postings, "which appeared to him to show boating and vacation activity at a beach setting, possibly in Florida, that suggested Chief Coderre’s injury was not as severe as he claimed," according to the Civil Service Commission decision.

Two posts from Coderre's Facebook page were presented in evidence at the January 2023 Civil Service Commission hearing.

One showed a sunset scene with the caption: “Perfect night for cocktails and a fire on the dock." The second showed Coderre holding a seven-pound bass that he had just caught.

The photos were actually taken over the July 4 weekend in 2020, according to the commission decision, which was before Coderre went out on injury leave.

New Bedford Human Resources Director Judith Keating called Coderre at Mitchell's request and counseled him about the bad impression the Facebook photos created, according to testimony. He was told the "optics were not good."

Keating testified that Coderre seemed “quite angry with the inquiry” and a “fishy” overreaction. She said Coderre "retorted something to the effect that, surely, the mayor took a vacation during COVID."

Coderre testified that he had been upset with the phone call, but added he had no idea why Keating would have seen his behavior as suspicious.

A private investigator is hired

Keating met with Mitchell in April 2021, and recommended a private investigator be hired to conduct surveillance of Coderre. Mitchell agreed, according to testimony.

A private investigator was hired in June 2021 through the city's insurer to conduct eight to ten hours investigating Chief Coderre’s “daily activities.”

The intent was to determine whether Coderre’s activities were consistent with his injuries and whether they precluded a return to work, according to testimony.

Surveillance was then conducted twice at Coderre's home and twice at his girlfriend's home, according to the Civil Service Commission decision.

Coderre was videotaped at his girlfriend's home on June 15, 2021.

That afternoon, he drove to Home Depot in Dartmouth where, with the assistance of a store employee, he lifted a box containing a 176-pound smoker onto the bed of his pickup truck, according to the Civil Service Commission decision.

"He then drove back to the girlfriend’s residence and removed the box from the truck by rocking and manipulating it onto a hand truck and, with apparent difficulty, tilted the hand truck and pulled it backwards out of sight," according to the decision.

Grill video used to justify termination

The video was used in evidence to justify Coderre's being fired in January 2022.

According to the Civil Service Commission decision, however, the video clips played in slow motion "clearly show" that Coderre "walks with a discernable, deliberate and altered gait." The clips included Coderre unloading a vehicle for 15 minutes at his girlfriend's home on a different day.

The Commission concurred with the doctor who had performed surgery on Coderre that the videos "provide no basis to believe that the Appellant is feigning a disability or that he is capable of regularly performing the duties of a firefighter."

The Commission did not agree with the physician who was hired to perform an independent medical exam of Coderre that the video indicated that he was capable of "more than sedentary work."

That doctor also testified that he had not stated Coderre was "putting on an act" in an affidavit that was prepared by the New Bedford City Solicitor's office.

The Commission decision stated, "It defies common sense to believe that board-certified surgeons would recommend, that the third-party administrator would approve, and that the Appellant would risk, multiple invasive procedures and arduous rehabilitation efforts, unless the medical provider believed, with reasonable medical certainty, that they were necessary and appropriate."

Coderre underwent three back surgeries

Coderre's back problems stemmed from a 2016 accident when his vehicle was broadsided en route to a second alarm fire. He suffered an injury to his spine.

"He reinjured his back again on two occasions in 2019 while on duty at structure fires. He submitted to back surgery for this spinal injury in 2016, and, again in 2020 and 2021. He also submitted to hip surgery in 2020."

All the procedures were approved as medically necessary by the insurer, according to the decision.

It was also noted that Coderre's termination was "the first time that he had been disciplined at any time during his 23-year career with the NBFD."

Coderre also was never ordered to return to duty, either full or modified, by the city before he was fired, according to testimony.

Coderre testified he would have been willing to return to light duty.

Mayor Mitchell says city will appeal 'wrong' decision

Asked for comment on the Civil Service Commission decision, Mitchell stated, “Former acting Fire Chief Paul Coderre was caught on video on separate occasions lifting a 176-pound smoker grill and removing camping equipment from his truck, while he was on disability leave from his job for a purportedly injured back. He defrauded the city’s taxpayers, and as the leader of the New Bedford Fire Department, he violated the trust of the firefighters under his charge. Out of an evident reluctance to render him ineligible for a city pension, the Civil Service Commission went out of its way to discount this unambiguous evidence. Its decision is manifestly wrong, and the city intends to appeal it.”

The attorney representing Coderre declined to comment at this time.

The city is also appealing the Retirement Board's January 2022 decision to approve Coderre's retirement. The appeal is being made to the Public Employee Retirement Administration Commission, and the state Division of Administrative Law Appeals.

PERAC could remand the decision back to the Retirement Board if it agrees with the city appeal, and determines the retirement to be legally unsound.

The Retirement Board had declined the city's request to reconsider its decision to OK Coderre's retirement in September 2022.

The Civil Service Commission stated, "Although the Appellant has retired and may not now be likely to return to duty, his unlawful termination in violation of his civil service rights also affects his entitlement to other post-retirement compensation that he was denied as a consequence of the unlawful termination."

Coderre has been receiving his pension as part of his retirement benefits, which it's believed would not be threatened if the city successfully appealed the Civil Service Commission decision.

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: New Bedford fire chief's firing overturned by Civil Service board