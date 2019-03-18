Fisker Announces a Sub-$40,000 Electric SUV, Coming in Late 2021

From Car and Driver

The design sketch shown above is for an as yet unnamed SUV that Fisker says will drive up to 300 miles per charge.

Fisker intends to sell a three-car EV lineup beginning with this SUV in 2021, which will be sold online direct to customers.

The EMotion EV sedan is no longer on schedule.



We've been here before with Fisker, the Finnish designer whose bankrupt auto company never repaid $168 million in American taxpayer loans back in 2012. He promised us the Atlantic sedan, a cheaper and smaller version of his short-lived Karma that has since been rebirthed by a Chinese parts supplier. At that time, the former BMW Z8 and Aston Martin Vantage mastermind also promised another plug-in hybrid that would cost less than $40,000 and begin production with a major automaker in 2013. Absolutely none of this happened, Fisker disappeared in embarrassment, and by all paparazzi accounts, even Justin Bieber is no longer driving his chromed-out Karma.

Now there is a fourth promise of a new Fisker-the third one was the EMotion EV, which will, by no surprise, not be ready this year as he claimed in 2017-that will "reinvent the SUV." The unnamed model will launch (as if launch dates mean anything to startup EV companies) in the latter half of 2021. The only photo we have is a frontal sketch that looks like a Range Rover Evoque with Fisker's big-grille facelift, a nod to the modified BMW 6-series and Mercedes-Benz SL models Fisker's first company, Fisker Coachbuild, once sold out of his California shop in the mid-2000s. The compact SUV will hit a range target of 300 miles from a battery of at least 80.0-kWh, with optional all-wheel drive, and will cost under $40,000. A "drivable prototype" will be ready by the end of this year, the company says.

As for the EMotion EV sedan that was supposed to be ready by the end of this year, that will "now be introduced to the market after an affordable model becomes available." Thanks to a solid-state battery chemistry that does not yet exist on a production car, Fisker claims 500 miles of range, not the 400 or 700 miles he was talking up when the car first surfaced. Battery tech has advanced to the point where Fisker believes full-electric powertrains are the only way forward, despite how adamant he was 10 years ago that plug-in hybrids were the future and full-electric cars would go nowhere.

The Fisker SUV is one of three "mass market" vehicles the company says it will build in the U.S. at some later date. He's said that before, too, except Fisker never opened the Delaware plant that was supposed to create 2500 jobs and screw together the Fisker Atlantic. The Chinese-owned Karma Revero is still floating around using his old design and an even older GM-based powertrain. Bob Lutz dropped Corvette engines into the Karma and called it the Destino. Fisker has also dropped his name on a custom Ford Mustang sold by Galpin Motors.

But an identity crisis is the least of Henrik Fisker's concerns. In the next two years, an army of luxury EVs from Tesla and longstanding brands including Porsche, Mercedes-Benz, Volvo, and Audi will be saturating what limited market share there is for electric cars. Fisker hadbetter have more than a promise. He needs a damn good car.

