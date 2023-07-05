Fisker gives the best look yet at its 600-mile range Ronin EV

Fisker has given us another glimpse of the 600-mile range Ronin convertible EV and promised to unveil it in full on August 3rd, according to an Instagram post from CEO Henrik Fisker. Like the original Fisker Karma, it's a low and swoopy four-door "super GT" sedan that will join the Ocean SUV and future Pear EV. "Fisker Ronin, All Electric super GT! Reveal August 3rd! Super fast & space for 5! The ultimate long distance Grand Touring car with anticipated range of 600 miles!" Fisker wrote in the post.

There's no word yet on the price, but the company previously promised to keep it under $200,000. Other than the anticipated range, specs like power have yet to be shared. It was first revealed last year when Fisker announced it would show it off in August 2023, so it's on schedule in that regard.

It's a bit behind on Ocean EV deliveries, however. The company announced the start of production back in December 2022, saying it planned to build 300 Ocean EVs in Q1 2023 and boost that to more than 8,000 in Q2 and 15,000 in Q3. So far, however, it has only shipped 22 units in the US and just started deliveries a few weeks ago. The Ocean (built at Fisker's "carbon neutral" Graz, Austria factory) is priced at $37,500 for the base model and goes up to $69,000 for the 350-mile range, 550 HP Ocean Extreme.

Fisker is working on an even more affordable EV, the four-door Pear that starts at $29,900 before any incentives. Not a lot of details are available for that vehicle either, but production is supposed to start next year in Lordstown, Ohio, with Foxconn as the contract manufacturer. The two companies plan to eventually produce a minimum of 250,000 units per year.