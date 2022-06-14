Fisker says it is nearing end of supply chain crisis

FILE PHOTO: A view of a Fisker logo during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles
·1 min read

(Reuters) - Electric-vehicle maker Fisker Inc is seeing a "sort of end" to its supply chain crisis, Chief Executive Henrik Fisker said on Tuesday, mitigating some concerns for automakers grappling with a yearlong shortage of semiconductors and other components that crimped production.

Fisker told a Deutsche Bank auto conference that the company had faced supply chain issues when it was testing and developing its Ocean SUV but made design changes to certain parts to use chips that were more widely available.

Prices of batteries, which have surged this year on the back of red-hot demand for EVs and disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, will likely fall next year, he said, adding the carmaker would not increase prices for at least its first 40,000 reservations.

Fisker said last week it had surpassed the 50,000 reservation mark for its Ocean SUV and its PEAR compact car had received over 3,200 pre-orders.

The chief executive also said he was not worried about scaling up production when it starts in November as the carmaker had reached out to suppliers to ensure the volumes needed.

The company's Ocean SUV will be manufactured by Magna International's Austrian unit, while the PEAR compact will be made by Foxconn at its newly acquired plant in Lordstown, Ohio.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • StockX CEO: Nike claims of sneaker counterfeits are 'meritless'

    StockX continues to rebut claims of counterfeit products slipping through the seams of the resale authentication process.

  • Rahul and Sonia Gandhi: What is the National Herald case?

    Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have been accused of misusing funds, an allegation they have denied.

  • Bitcoin Prices Slide Below $23,000

    The market value of the entire crypto sector has fallen to less than $1 trillion from about $3 trillion in November as the industry continues to struggle with fallout from an extended selloff.

  • Team Up or Get Left Behind, Top Gold Miner Warns Smaller Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The gold mining industry will need more mergers and partnerships to dig up harder-to-access deposits in an environmentally friendly way, according to the head of the world’s biggest producer.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stigma, RacismCrypto Market Sinks Below

  • El Salvador minister says Bitcoin crash poses 'extremely minimal' fiscal risk

    El Salvador's Finance Minister Alejandro Zelaya on Monday dismissed concerns that a sharp drop in the value of bitcoin could hurt the Central American nation's fiscal health. El Salvador last September became the first country to make bitcoin a legal tender, alongside the U.S. dollar, despite criticism by the International Monetary Fund and credit agencies. "When they tell me that the fiscal risk for El Salvador because of Bitcoin is really high, the only thing I can do is smile," Zelaya said at a press conference.

  • Russia's Wildberries selling Zara clothes online despite Inditex halting operations

    The TASS news agency reported on Tuesday that Zara items were being sold on Wildberries, which the Russian company confirmed. Inditex is one of many Western brands to shutter stores and suspend operations in response to Russia's actions in Ukraine, but the continued sale of some of its products highlights the difficulties companies face in keeping control of their brands. Other Inditex brands, Massimo Dutti and Pull&Bear, were also available on Wildberries, which said it would continue offering such goods to Russian consumers.

  • Bears DE Robert Quinn not expected at mandatory minicamp

    The Bears kick off mandatory minicamp on Tuesday, but star pass rusher Robert Quinn isn't expected to be in attendance.

  • Family surprised with trip to Disney after creating Disney experience in their home during pandemic

    The family said this trip to the real Disney was a dream come true.

  • Exclusive-Germany's refinery dilemma tests Russian oil ban resolve

    Germany is struggling to find a way to wrest control of a Russian-owned refinery that supplies most of Berlin's fuel, four people close to the matter said, fearing retaliation by Moscow if the site is nationalised and as Western firms hesitate to step in. The PCK refinery in Schwedt, majority-owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, is testing Germany's resolve to eliminate imports of oil from Russia by the end of the year under fresh European sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine. The landlocked refinery is the source of 90% of Berlin's fuel and has received all its crude from Russia via the Druzhba pipeline since the plant was built in the 1960s.

  • UBS has no role to play in algorithm-only crypto world-CEO

    Swiss bank UBS is working to offer digital services that allow customers to buy real assets, but would advise them to stay away from crypto assets based purely on algorithms, Chief Executive Ralph Hamers said on Tuesday. "If you would go to any digital application of real assets, like money, we can help you and that is what we're creating," he told a student conference on financial education in Milan. However, "if you really want to go into the crypto world where it's literally only determined through algorithms, that's not where, at least for the moment, I see a role for us other than advising you not to do it."

  • Busiest US Shale Play Keeps Adding Supply Despite Inflation

    (Bloomberg) -- Drillers across the Permian Basin are boosting oil production even as companies warn soaring inflation across the oil patch could stunt growth. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsFive Things Google’s AI Bot Wrote That Convinced Engineer It Was Sen

  • The occupiers cannot recruit "people's militia" from the locals, they are recruiting minors - National Resistance Centre

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - TUESDAY, 14 JUNE 2022, 16:00 In the occupied cities, the Russians fail to involve the local population in the so-called "people's militia" to maintain order. Source: National Resistance Centre website Details: In particular, in Chaplynka, Kherson Oblast only four collaborators went to serve the occupiers out of 10,000 residents.

  • Crypto users plan to buy more digital assets despite drops: Survey

    Yahoo Finance’s Alexandra Semenova joins the Live show to discuss a BofA survey that indicated that crypto users are looking to buy more digital assets despite recent lows.

  • EU looks to east Mediterranean as gas alternative to Russia

    European leaders visiting Israel on Tuesday expressed hope that natural gas supplies from the eastern Mediterranean could help reduce dependence on Russia as the Ukraine war drags on. Israel has emerged as a gas exporter in recent years following major offshore discoveries and has signed an ambitious agreement with Greece and Cyprus to build a shared pipeline. New supplies could help Europe ramp up sanctions on Moscow.

  • Blink Charging grows EV charging network with 'transformative acquisition'

    Blink Charging aims to become a national electric vehicle (EV) charging leader – and it's closer to reaching that goal with a new acquisition. The Miami Beach company (Nasdaq: BLNK) entered an agreement to purchase EV charger manufacturer SemaConnect for $200 million. Blink will acquire the Maryland-based firm's in-house research and development, hardware design and manufacturing team and facility with the deal, making it possible for the company to control its own supply chain.

  • West Virginia threatens to bar big banks, Blackrock over perceived fossil fuel boycotts

    Six of the nation's largest financial institutions, including JPMorgan Chase, BlackRock Inc, and Wells Fargo, may no longer be allowed to do business with the state of West Virginia, after its treasurer warned them they were facing bans over perceived boycotts of the fossil fuel industry. State Treasurer Riley Moore sent letters to the firms, dated June 10, informing each of them they are facing a prohibition on state banking business, after his office determined they were "engaged in a boycott of energy companies" based on public information. Letters were also sent to Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp and Goldman Sachs.

  • U.N. chief says the dash for new fossil fuels is 'delusional'

    Rich countries have made a dangerous dash for fossil fuels in response to the Ukraine war, the U.N. secretary-general said on Tuesday, warning that new investments being made in coal, oil and gas were "delusional" given their impact on climate change. "The energy crisis exacerbated by the war in Ukraine has seen a perilous doubling down on fossil fuels by the major economies," Antonio Guterres said in a video address to the Austrian World Summit, a climate conference. Since Russia's February invasion of Ukraine, some countries have turned to buying more non-Russian fossil fuels or investing in new oil and gas fields to shore up their energy supplies.

  • Mexico’s President Says Rate Hikes Risk Stalling the Economy

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador criticized the use of monetary policy to curb inflation, saying high interest rates stop economic growth, one week before the nation’s central bank may deliver its biggest hike yet.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapStocks in Choppy Trading as Treasury Yields Jump: Markets WrapWHO Will Rename Monkeypox Virus to Minimize Stig

  • This is One of the Easiest Ways to Gift Assets When You Die

    Parents and grandparents looking for a way to pass assets to their beneficiaries should consider a bare trust, also known as a naked trust or simple trust. It is one of the simplest forms of a trust but can still … Continue reading → The post How Does a Bare Trust Work? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • After $1 billion in liquidations on crypto’s 'Black Monday,' selling wanes ahead of FOMC

    Cryptocurrency sell-offs continued through Tuesday morning, analysts remain extremely cautious as investors await the Federal Reserve’s Wednesday FOMC meeting and press conference.