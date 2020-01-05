Fisker's Ocean electric SUV will sell for $37,499, include Karaoke mode

American automaker Fisker provided more details on the price of its upcoming Ocean electric SUV, and unveiled new features such as a karaoke mode.

Fisker released new information on the Ocean in Las Vegas, which hosts the Consumer Electronics Show this week.

The Ocean SUV will be available for $37,499. After a U.S. federal tax credit is applied, the price of the vehicle drops to $29,999, the company said.

Fisker will also offer flexible leasing to allow consumers to keep the vehicle as long as they want. You can reserve an Ocean SUV for $250.

"Fisker is the world's first all-digital car company," said chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker in a statement. "We are producing electric vehicles with an increased sense of sustainability, while creating an immersive experience built around our mobile platform."

Fisker is also working on an electric sedan with self-driving features called EMotion and an autonomous electric shuttle called Orbit. More

Consumers will be able to manage paying their car or scheduling maintenance appointments through Fisker's app. The company says instead of drivers bringing their car to a shop to get maintenance, the automaker "will pick up and return vehicles when maintenance is required, or service is requested."

The SUV will also boast a Karaoke feature using the car's heads-up display and synched with Fisker's app. It will include a "California Mode," where the vehicle's nine glass windows and panels lower or slide to create "an open-air feeling, while still maintaining a full 'roll cage' safety structure around the passengers."

The Ocean will also include a vegan interior and full-length solar roof. It will house an 80 kWh lithium-ion battery pack with a driving range of 250 to 300 miles.

