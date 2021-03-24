Fist fight breaks out on American Airlines flight as passengers get off plane in Phoenix

Melissa Yeager, Arizona Republic
·1 min read

A video posted to social media shows the end of a fight among airline passengers, the kerfuffle reportedly happening as they got off the plane in Phoenix, the Arizona Republic, a USA TODAY Network publication reports.

It happened on American Airlines Flight 2275 from Los Angeles on Sunday. The plane arrived at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport around 6:28 p.m.

Passenger Annie Victoria Reso captured video of the scuffle from her seat and posted it on her Instagram account. In her post, Reso wrote that "reason for that fight...no concrete explanation."

She told The Arizona Republic on Tuesday that the people involved had a misunderstanding over a seat assignment before the flight departed, though it appeared to her that the fight was over who would deplane first.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Annie Victoria Reso (@annie_victoria)

"American received a report of an alleged altercation between two customers while waiting to deplane from Flight 2275 from Los Angeles (LAX) to Phoenix (PHX)," Derek Walls, spokesman for American Airlines, confirmed in an emailed statement.

The airline provided no additional details about the incident. No airline personnel or passengers were reported to have been injured.

Follow Melissa Yeager on Twitter: @melissayeagr.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: American Airlines passengers fight on plane in Phoenix

Recommended Stories

  • Spring Travel Ahead? One Airline Is Prioritizing Customer Safety

    Is there any real difference between airlines? Given the lack of legroom, confusing fees and lackluster customer service among major U.S. airlines, it can be easy to lump them into…

  • 2021 Chevy Tahoe Suspension Deep Dive | Explaining the IRS you should be happy about

    For years, the Chevrolet Tahoe had something in common with the Ford Mustang: both were the last holdouts in their respective segments to employ solid rear axles long after it became obvious that independent rear suspension would make them better. Ford’s development team finally blessed the 2015 Mustang with IRS when the current generation debuted, but as noted in Autoblog's 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban review, GM's full-size SUVs have finally joined the IRS club as well. In the case of the Tahoe, the dynamic benefits amount to improved ride comfort and a newfound ability to carve through lumpy corners without having the rear end flince sideways over sharp bumps.

  • Kareem Jackson back with Broncos

    The Broncos did not exercise their option on safety Kareem Jackson‘s contract last week, but that parting of the ways turned out to be a brief one. According to multiple reports, Jackson has agreed to return to the team on a one-year, $5 million deal. Jackson stood to make $10 million under the terms of [more]

  • Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniature

    In a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, yellow and red fishing boat with a Vietnamese flag and eyes at its prow. The industrial designer has loved Lego for as long as he can remember, but started collecting it seriously a few years ago on an overseas study trip to Detroit, amazed by the range of sets available in the United States. Hoang is most inspired by scenes close to home in Vietnam, painstakingly recreating his childhood house, a temple in Hanoi's Old Quarter and a 1990s living room during Lunar New Year, all in intricate and colourful miniature detail.

  • Lexus EV Concept Teased ahead of March 30 Reveal

    Lexus is set to unveil a 'brand transformation' on March 30, and at the same time, the luxury brand will unveil this electric concept.

  • Younger Gearheads Are Driving Restomod Growth

    A new report details out how and why this is happening…

  • 2021 Porsche Taycan now available in PH

    The local importer of Porsche in the country has announced the availability here of the fully electric Taycan. With its scheduled arrival last year delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, PGA Cars was able to bring the much-awaited model this year, and revealed that the deliveries for the model have surpassed forecast. With the latest iteration coming loaded with features, the introduction of the new version for the Porsche Taycan is expected to bolster demand for the four-door sports car. Engineered with Porsche 911’s classic rear-engine/rear-drive layout, the new Taycan is equipped with a permanent magnet synchronous motor (PSM) on the rear axle, showing the performance and handling that the Porsche DNA can only provide. This is paired with a two-speed transmission and a performance battery. Unlike other EVs using a 400-volt system, the Taycan operates on an 800-volt system for consistent high performance, short charging times, and less weight and space for the system’s cabling. The powertrain is able to pump out more than 402 horsepower and can speed up from zero-100kph hour in 5.4 seconds and reach a top speed of 230kph. On the 800-volt system, the latest Taycan can be charged from five to 80 percent in less than 30 minutes when using a 175kW DC charger. A fully juiced-up Taycan can cover up to 431 kilometers under ideal conditions (according to WLTP standards). The latest model for Taycan sits on 20-inch Taycan Turbo Aero wheels with black anodized brake calipers. Its front apron, side sills and rear diffuser are finished in black. Coming as standard in every Porsche Taycan are LED headlights, as well as six-piston brakes in front and four-piston brakes at the rear. The new Taycan’s cabin has a 4+1 seating layout and its cockpit is has a 16.8-inch free-standing curved instrument cluster, a central 10.9-inch infotainment display, and another display for the front passenger—an optional equipment which Porsche Philippines ordered for the new Taycan. Complementing the digitalized dashboard and cabin features are 14-way power adjustment front seats, a Bose Surround Sound system; four-zone climate control; Park Assist with a reverse camera, an ionizer to clean the air in the cabin, ambient lighting, and Porsche Electric Sport Sound, which modulates the natural sound emitted by the car’s electric powertrain. The Taycan has luggage compartments in front and rear. Like all Taycan variants, the new model has two charging ports located in each of its front fenders. To be plugged into either of the ports is the Porsche Mobile Charger Connect, which is currently set up locally for up to 11 kW but in the future will be available for up to 22 kW of alternating current (AC). Both charging ports are covered by electrically operated doors that slide open or close via a simple hand gesture—a special feature specified by Porsche Philippines. The new Taycan also has Porsche 4D Chassis Control that synchronizes all chassis systems in real time. The latest model is equipped with adaptive air suspension with three-chamber technology, which is supplemented by the Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), electronic damper control system. Photos from Porsche Philippines Also read: Electric Dreams no More: PGA now Accepting Orders for All-New Taycan Porsche unveils Taycan all-electric 'Star Wars style' Porsche Taycan 4S Makes Big Splash at 2019 LA Auto Show

  • Zero Labs wants to turn your classic car into a modern EV — Future Blink

    Electric cars are going vintage

  • Surfer Katherine Diaz Killed By Lightning While Training in El Salvador

    Diaz was preparing for the International Surfing Association's 2021 Surf City El Salvador World Surfing Games in order to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

  • Editorial: Miami Beach, college students, spring break and how not to wrap up a pandemic

    Thousands of Maryland college students returned to class on Monday after a brief mid-semester respite. Some schools skipped spring break entirely, while others have breaks scheduled for later in the season. Goucher College doesn’t begin its brief spring “pause” until this weekend, and Johns Hopkins University has scattered individual days off through April. Whatever the schedule, it’s probably ...

  • Police used sound cannons and pepper balls to disperse curfew violators in Miami Beach. Black community leaders are concerned.

    Just four hours after the curfew was announced by the mayor, police showed up to disperse the crowd, using pepper balls that caused a stampede.

  • Prince Charles Has 'Taken The Lead' On Palace Response To Meghan And Harry's Interview

    Well, this changes things.

  • Why You Only Need 10 Work Outfits—Seriously

    All of them simple and stylish.

  • Hegseth: Liberal media just revealed they're '100% in the tank' for Biden

    'Outnumbered' panel reacts to liberal media's soft coverage of Biden's fall on the steps up to Air Force One.

  • Boeing Enters Into $5.28B Loan Agreement With Banks

    Boeing Co (NYSE: BA) has entered a new two-year revolving credit facility agreement for $5.28 billion with a group of banks, according to a regulatory filing on Monday. What Happened: The U.S. planemaker said its latest credit agreement is with Citibank (NYSE: C), JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM), Bank of America Corp's (NYSE: BAC) BofA Securities Inc and Wells Fargo & Co.'s (NYSE: WFC) Wells Fargo Securities LLC as joint lead arrangers and book managers and is set to end in March 2023. The planemaker will pay a fee between 0.2% and 0.5% per annum on the commitments, depending on its credit rating, according to the agreement. Revolving credit is a type of loan issued by a financial institution that provides the borrower with the flexibility to draw down or withdraw, repay, and withdraw again. Essentially it's a line of credit, with a variable (fluctuating) interest rate. Boeing has in the past two years turned to banks for financing after the global grounding of its best-selling jet MAX 737 following two back-to-back crashes where 346 people died. The COVID-19 pandemic has further added to the planemaker’s pain as global travel demand took a direct hit leading to a significant drop in aircraft demand and airlines delayed jet deliveries. See also: How to Buy Boeing (BA) Stock Why It Matters: The planemaker relies heavily on jet deliveries for cash generation as it books revenue only after it has delivered the planes to its clients. In 2020, the Chicago-headquartered Boeing delivered about 60% fewer aircraft, its lowest in 43 years to airlines and freight companies, compared with the year ago. It has already burned through $20 billion cash due to the groundings. Boeing's total debt stands at $63.58 billion, as of February 2021 of which the long-term debt is $61.89 billion and the rest is current. Adjusting for $7.75 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $55.83 billion. Current debt is the portion of a company's debt that is due within one year, while long-term debt is the portion due in more than one year. Investors scrutinize the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Boeing has $152.14 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.42. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio of more than one indicates that a considerable portion of the debt is funded by assets. Price Action: Boeing shares closed 1.8% lower at $251.23, and were up 0.4% in after-hours trading on Monday. Update: After the publication of this story, Boeing noted in a statement to Benzinga that it had no immediate plans to tap the credit revolvers. “We have no current plans to draw on our credit revolvers, as we continue to be confident that we have sufficient liquidity and are not planning to increase our debt levels,” said Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaIonis, 3D Systems, Unity, BYD, Deere — What Cathie Wood's Ark Bought And Sold Today5 Stocks Top Analysts Are Heavily Bullish On Heading Into April© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • See Which States Have Opened Up COVID Vaccine Eligibility to All Residents Over Age 16

    President Joe Biden has asked states to make all adults eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine by May 1, but some have already been able to open up their appointments

  • Pro-Trump lawyer says ‘no reasonable person’ would believe her election lies

    Lawyers for Sidney Powell argued conspiracies she laid out constituted legally protected first amendment speechUS politics – live coverage Sidney Powell in Alpharetta, Georgia, on 2 December 2020. Photograph: Nathan Posner/Rex/Shutterstock A key member of the legal team that sought to steal the 2020 election for Donald Trump is defending herself against a billion-dollar defamation lawsuit by arguing that “no reasonable person” could have mistaken her wild claims about election fraud last November as statements of fact. In a motion to dismiss a complaint by the large US and Canadian voting machine company Dominion, lawyers for Sidney Powell argued that elaborate conspiracies she laid out on television and radio last November while simultaneously suing to overturn election results in four states constituted legally protected first amendment speech. “No reasonable person would conclude that the statements were truly statements of fact,” argued lawyers for Powell, a former federal prosecutor from Texas who caught Trump’s attention through her involvement in the defense of his former national security adviser Michael Flynn. Powell falsely stated on television and in legal briefs that Dominion machines ran on technology that could switch votes away from Trump, technology she said had been invented in Venezuela to help steal elections for the late Hugo Chávez. Those lies were built on empty claims that apparently originated in anonymous comments on a pro-Trump blog, only to be amplified on a global scale by Trump himself in a 12 November tweet in which he wrote in part “REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE.” Citing lost business and reputational damage, Dominion filed a $1.3bn defamation lawsuit against Powell and her colleague on Trump’s legal team, Rudy Giuliani. A Dominion employee separately sued the Trump campaign after receiving death threats. Thousands of Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol on 6 January in an effort to stop the certification of an election they considered invalid, killing a police officer in violent clashes in which four others died. But lawyers for Powell argued her false statements about election fraud in the months preceding the Capitol insurrection were unmistakably not presented as true facts. “It was clear to reasonable persons that Powell’s claims were her opinions and legal theories on a matter of utmost public concern,” her legal motion says. “Those members of the public who were interested in the controversy were free to, and did, review that evidence and reached their own conclusions – or awaited resolution of the matter by the courts before making up their minds.” The filing brought expressions of disbelief from Trump critics. “This is her defense. Wow,” tweeted the Republican representative Adam Kinzinger. “Bad argument!” tweeted Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen. “[Powell] should have gone with an insanity defense due to #TrumpDerangementSyndrome.” “Shorter Sidney Powell: suckers!” tweeted Charlie Sykes, an editor of the anti-Trump conservative publication the Bulwark. As Trump fought to reverse his election loss in November, the former president himself reportedly supported Powell’s claims in private – and trumpeted them in public, touting Powell two weeks after the election as a key part of “the legal effort to defend OUR RIGHT to FREE and FAIR ELECTIONS”. Powell was publicly exiled from the Trump camp a week after that tweet, after she appeared at a news conference hosted by the Republican National Committee alongside Giuliani, whose hair dye memorably ran down his face, and Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis. The group was “an elite strike force team that is working on behalf of the president and the campaign”, Ellis announced. Then Powell faced the cameras and claimed to have identified “massive influence of communist money through Venezuela, Cuba and likely China in the interference with our elections here in the United States”. Aides reportedly told Trump that Powell was not helping, and Giuliani and Ellis issued a subsequent statement announcing, “Sidney Powell is practicing law on her own. She is not a member of the Trump legal team. She is also not a lawyer for the president in his personal capacity.” But that did not prevent Powell from filing lawsuits the next week on Trump’s behalf in Georgia, Michigan, Arizona and Wisconsin. In her defense against the Dominion defamation lawsuit, Powell argued that whatever “reasonable persons” thought of her wild claims, Dominion had failed to demonstrate that she herself thought them to be false as she spoke them – a key distinction in defamation cases. “In fact,” Powell’s motion reads, “she believed the allegations then and she believes them now.” • This article was amended on 24 March 2021. We wrote that Dominion was a “US-based voting machine company”, but it was founded in Canada in 2002 and has headquarters in Toronto as well as Denver.

  • David Arquette Says Daughter Coco, 16, Is 'Getting More Serious' About Performing: 'It's Exciting'

    "She has got more confidence than I ever had performing," the actor said of his daughter

  • Victims, Suspect in Boulder Supermarket Shooting Identified: 'We Are Heartbroken'

    A gunman opened fire at a Colorado at a King Soopers grocery store on Monday afternoon

  • NYPD upgrades charge against subway sucker-punch suspect

    The NYPD has upgraded charges against the suspect arrested in an unprovoked attack on a subway train.