Fistfight between two women in West Palm Beach park leads to fatal shooting, homicide arrest

WEST PALM BEACH — A fistfight between two woman Monday evening ended with one of them fatally shot in the parking lot of Lake Echo Park in West Palm Beach, city police said in announcing the shooter's arrest.

Investigators said Jasmine Nelson, 32, took out a handgun during the brawl and shot a 26-year-old Riviera Beach woman, who died at the scene, just north of Bak Middle School of the Arts, according to paramedics. Police did not identify her Tuesday.

Nelson, whom jail records say lives in Riviera Beach, is facing one count of second-degree murder and remained in the Palm Beach County Jail Monday night after she refused to appear at a bail hearing Monday before Circuit Judge Charles Burton. The victim's grandmother and a witness were present at the hearing.

The Palm Beach County Public Defender's Office is representing Nelson. As a policy, it does not comment on open cases.

West Palm Beach police responded to a report of a shooting near 2000 Pinehurst Drive at about 6 p.m. When officers arrived, they found a woman lying on the pavement in the parking lot of the park, police said.

Investigators found that a large crowd of people showed up at the park to witness the fight between thr two women. Nelson's arrest report said the two had an "ongoing dispute" but did not get more specific.

The report also did not specify the type of gun investigators say Nelson used.

Nelson fled after the shooting and later met detectives at a restaurant on Okeechobee Boulevard near Military Trail before being taken into custody.

The fatal shooting marks the second homicide this year in West Palm Beach and the 10th in the county, according to a Palm Beach Post's online database. The county reported 109 homicides and the city 23 during 2021.

Police said the investigation remains. They asked anyone who witnessed the shooting or has information about the case to call West Palm Beach police Detective Paul Creelman at 561-822-1676.

