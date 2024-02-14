Fistfight Breaks Out Between Two Passengers On Southwest Flight

Two passengers duked it out on a Southwest Airlines flight headed to Hawaii on Monday.

In video footage that NBC News obtained and shared on its Instagram account, two male passengers are seen getting into a heated argument while onboard a flight departing from Oakland, California, before things turn physical.

As seen in the clip, one passenger sporting a baseball cap is shown hitting a man multiple times as the plane’s crew and other passengers step in to separate the dueling pair.

Instagram users sounded off about the unruly passenger’s behavior in the comment section of the video.

“Quickest way to ensure you never step foot on a commercial flight ever again,” one user wrote.

“Vacation ruined before it started,” another said.

“How could someone get mad on a flight to Hawaiiiiii?!?” someone else commented.

The scuffle began about an hour into the flight, which was going to Lihue Airport on the island of Kauai. It’s unclear what led the two to get into the fistfight, according to NBC Bay Area.

In a statement shared with Hawaii News Now, Southwest said, “We commend our Crew and Customers for their professionalism in diffusing this situation. The flight landed safely at its scheduled destination, and local authorities met the flight upon arrival.”

Southwest didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s requests for comment.

Last month, an intoxicated passenger caused a ruckus on an All Nippon Airways flight from Tokyo to Seattle after he allegedly bit a female cabin crew member. The crew member was mildly injured in the incident.

The plane was forced to return mid-flight to Tokyo’s Haneda Airport; police arrested the disorderly passenger once the plane landed.

