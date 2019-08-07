Is FIT Hon Teng Limited’s (HKG:6088) 14% ROCE Any Good?

Today we'll look at FIT Hon Teng Limited (HKG:6088) and reflect on its potential as an investment. Specifically, we're going to calculate its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), in the hopes of getting some insight into the business.

First up, we'll look at what ROCE is and how we calculate it. Then we'll compare its ROCE to similar companies. Last but not least, we'll look at what impact its current liabilities have on its ROCE.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. In general, businesses with a higher ROCE are usually better quality. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Author Edwin Whiting says to be careful when comparing the ROCE of different businesses, since 'No two businesses are exactly alike.'

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for FIT Hon Teng:

0.14 = US$282m ÷ (US$4.3b - US$2.3b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2018.)

Therefore, FIT Hon Teng has an ROCE of 14%.

See our latest analysis for FIT Hon Teng

Does FIT Hon Teng Have A Good ROCE?

One way to assess ROCE is to compare similar companies. Using our data, we find that FIT Hon Teng's ROCE is meaningfully better than the 9.7% average in the Electronic industry. We would consider this a positive, as it suggests it is using capital more effectively than other similar companies. Separate from FIT Hon Teng's performance relative to its industry, its ROCE in absolute terms looks satisfactory, and it may be worth researching in more depth.

The image below shows how FIT Hon Teng's ROCE compares to its industry, and you can click it to see more detail on its past growth.

SEHK:6088 Past Revenue and Net Income, August 7th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. ROCE is only a point-in-time measure. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

FIT Hon Teng's Current Liabilities And Their Impact On Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. Due to the way the ROCE equation works, having large bills due in the near term can make it look as though a company has less capital employed, and thus a higher ROCE than usual. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

FIT Hon Teng has total assets of US$4.3b and current liabilities of US$2.3b. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 53% of its total assets. This is admittedly a high level of current liabilities, improving ROCE substantially.

What We Can Learn From FIT Hon Teng's ROCE

The ROCE would not look as appealing if the company had fewer current liabilities. There might be better investments than FIT Hon Teng out there, but you will have to work hard to find them . These promising businesses with rapidly growing earnings might be right up your alley.