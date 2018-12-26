How to get fit and stay in shape in the new year

Every New Year, we make a promise to ourselves that we're going to eat better and exercise more, but somehow never end up sticking to them.

"I'm going to start working out and eating healthy once the New Year starts."

If that goal has been on your New Year's resolution list for the past however many years and you're still finding a way to stick to your health-oriented plans, we're not judging you. We've all been there.

This time around, though, things will be different because you're going to have a plan and you're going to be armed with tips on how to stick to your New Year's resolutions for the rest of the year (and maybe even for the rest of your life).

BreAnna Wiley, a personal trainer for four years, cautions that if you're new to fitness, starting a new routine is going to be difficult regardless of whether you decide to start in the New Year or any random Tuesday.

Don't wait until the New Year

There's no better time to start your new healthy journey than the present.

"It takes time to break and build new habits, heading into the new year with momentum from the last days of 2018 will position you to better succeed," said Osamoje Imoohi, a certified personal trainer.

Write your goals down

Tuekeha Huntley, who's been a personal trainer for 2 years, recommends writing down your goals and then writing down specific plans for your goals – basically, make plans for your plans.

"What can you do to hit those goals? Be specific," Huntley said. "Break it down into realistic goals. Not just I want to lose 10 pounds in three months, but write down baby steps. This is the way that I’m going to lose 10 pounds in three months – so you’re writing down I’m going to join a gym, I’m going to do 30 minutes of cardio."

Don't neglect your diet

Charity Faye, a chef and wellness expert, recommends that you remind yourself that you are a valuable human being and that you matter and to treat yourself that way by eating foods that will make your body feel good – like fruits and vegetables.

"Our diet is critical to our ability to have good moods, to think clearly and to rid ourselves of illnesses and diseases and other factors that prevent us from having the willpower to go work out and take care of ourselves," Faye said.

The wellness chef adds that you should listen to your body when it comes to food. some days you may need to eat carbs, so go ahead and eat carbs and another week you may not need to eat meat, so go ahead and skip the steak for dinner.

Huntley also agrees that you can't just work out and not change anything about your dietary habits. She said that in addition to writing down your fitness plans, write down your dietary one as well. Keep a food journal; that way it will be easy to track how many calories you're consuming and then you can slowly cut from there.

Don't buy into the trendy diet or workout fads

We're constantly bombarded with new dietary fads or workout trends, but fitness experts recommend to steer clear of those.

"If you say I’m going to do the keto diet for 30 days because it’s a trend you’re going to fall off," said Faye. "Don’t set a goal for the next 30 days – say today this is what my body needs therefore this is what I'm going to give my body."

Huntley agrees that one of the most important parts about achieving your goals is being consistent and staying on your own path and buying into this fads will distract you from your own personal journey.

"I feel like everyone knows the recipe to lose weight and be fit is to exercise and eat right but they don’t have a connection with being consistent or the ability to follow through," said Huntley.

Consistency is what will help you achieve your goals for the long term – not fad diets.

It's not going to happen over night

Starting a new fitness routine and committing to eating healthy is not a small feat and that's why most people think of it as a lifestyle change instead of just dieting and exercising. These new changes to your routine will take time to adjust to and it will take time for you to reach your goals.

"A lot of people start a journey focusing on the big picture saying I want to lose 50 to 100 lbs instead of focusing on the day to day work to reach that, said Wiley.

Find someone to hold you accountable

Grab a friend, a trainer, your neighbor, someone or anyone to hold you accountable to your goals.