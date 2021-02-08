New Fitbit app update will allow users to track their blood sugar level

Brett Molina, USA TODAY

Fitbit owners can soon keep track of their blood sugar level using the device's smartphone app.

Fitbit will roll out the feature within the app throughout February, the company announced Monday.

Users can either log the data themselves or have it imported from another device, such as a OneTouch glucose meter.

Within the app, users can set a personalized range to track when they're above or below the appropriate level. You can also add reminders so your Fitbit will remind you to track your blood glucose level. Users would still need to input their levels manually using a separate meter, as there are no current Fitbit devices capable of reading blood glucose directly.

The app will support importing data from the OneTouch Reveal app, with plans to support other blood glucose meters soon.

Super Bowl: Reddit ran a 5-second ad in honor of WallStreetBets, GameStop stock volatility

Kids and screen time: How parents can manage during prolonged pandemic

The new blood glucose level tracking feature coming to the Fitbit app.
The new blood glucose level tracking feature coming to the Fitbit app.

What is blood glucose? it's what you end up with after body breaks down carbohydrates. Glucose, a simple sugar, is then absorbed into the bloodstream to fuel the body.

Doctors frequently task Type 2 diabetics, who have an impairment in the way their body regulates and uses glucose, with monitoring their blood sugar levels. According to the Mayo Clinic, a chronic excess of blood sugar can lead to high blood pressure, strokes and heart attacks and other problems involving the circulatory, nervous and immune systems.

"With your details in one place, you can see how your blood glucose levels change throughout the day and are impacted by physical activity, food, sleep, and other lifestyle choices," Fitbit said in its release. "Then as you improve your long-term behaviors and optimize weight (for type 2 diabetes), see how your trends related to your blood glucose levels change over time."

The company, owned by Google, said it is also expanding free access to its Health Metrics dashboard to owners of the Inspire 2, Versa 2, and Charge 4 wearable devices. The dashboard can track data such as skin temperature and oxygen saturation, and provide users with data over extended periods of time.

Fitbit has established itself as a key player in the wearables markets, largely due to the success of its fitness trackers. Fitbit has also expanded its selection of smartwatches in recent years, competing with rivals such as the Apple Watch and Samsung's line of smartwatches.

Follow Brett Molina on Twitter: @brettmolina23.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fitbit app update supports blood-sugar level tracking

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: President to punish GOP for opposing Covid relief and says Trump left ‘dire’ vaccine issues

    Follow the latest updates

  • Republican Cox opens run for governor with ad hitting rival

    Republican John Cox formally opened his campaign for California governor Monday with a TV ad depicting his leading GOP rival as a political twin of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom and promising to work for lower housing costs and new jobs. The 30-second ad airing statewide marks the official kickoff of his second campaign for the state's top job, after Cox finished behind Newsom in their 2018 matchup. Cox will be a candidate in the proposed recall election that threatens to oust Newsom this year, if it qualifies for the ballot, or will run against Newsom when he is expected to seek a second term in 2022.

  • Woman Gets 10 Years in Prison for Kil‌l‌ing Nail Salon Manager After Skipping on Bill in Las Vegas

    A woman who killed a Vietnamese nail salon manager in Las Vegas in 2018 has been sentenced to a prison term of 10 to 25 years. The verdict: On Friday, Clark County District Court Judge Tierra Jones sentenced Krystal Whipple to prison for the death of 51-year-old Nhu "Annie" Ngoc Nguyen, the Associated Press reports. With the plea, she effectively avoided trials of felony murder, burglary, robbery and stolen vehicle charges, which she initially faced.

  • 'No, no.': Mexican president rejects mask-wearing after COVID-19 recovery

    Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Monday said he would not wear a face mask after his recovery from COVID-19, in spite of widespread support from top officials and the public for the measure. In his first news conference since testing positive for COVID-19 on Jan. 24, Lopez Obrador brushed aside repeated questions from reporters about whether he would wear a mask to help contain the spread of the coronavirus. Unlike many of his top officials, Lopez Obrador has shunned face masks throughout the pandemic.

  • Syria 'finds' body of famed archaeologist beheaded by Islamic State

    Syrian authorities believe they have found the remains of a famed archaeologist who was beheaded by Islamic State militants in Palmyra in 2015, reportedly after refusing to divulge the location of the site’s hidden treasures. One of three bodies recently recovered from an area outside the Palmyra was thought to be that of Khaled al-Asaad, the longtime director of antiquities in the ancient city, state news outlet Sana reported on Sunday. In August 2015 Asaad was publicly executed in a local square in Palmyra, months after IS militants overran the strategic oasis city in Syria’s eastern desert. The crime made global headlines as the urbane Asaad had served as the custodian of the Unesco world heritage site for over half a century, receiving numerous awards and accolades in Syria and abroad. The octogenarian antiquities scholar was born in Palmyra and had remained in the city after the IS takeover to attempt to preserve its heritage. IS militants detained Asaad for over a month before his murder, his family said. The group was earning millions from looting and smuggling artefacts at the time and Syria’s antiquities minister said they had killed him after trying to extract information about the whereabouts of the city’s hidden treasure. The fate of Asaad’s own mortal remains has been something of a mystery since then. Following his death, unverified images circulated online showing a dismembered corpse supposedly belonging to Asaad hanging from a traffic light, with a handwritten sign accusing him of being director of Palmyra’s “idols”. But other sources later suggested his body was found tied to one of an ancient pillar in the ruins of Palmyra’s central square. Syrian forces recaptured Palmyra until March 2016 with the help of Russian air strikes. But that December IS fighters managed to recapture the strategic oasis city in a surprise assault and it was not finally liberated until March 2017. The Sana report did not give further information about the recently recovered bodies but said their identity would be confirmed by DNA analysis.

  • Fox News guest claims Michelle Obama to blame for schools not reopening during Covid pandemic

    Rachel Campos-Duffy claims former first lady could get schools reopen 'with one little tweet'

  • Iowa governor auctioned off access for pork barons' charity

    Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds auctioned off an afternoon of her time to raise money for the namesake charity of a couple who own one of the nation's largest pork producers and have contributed nearly $300,000 to her campaign. The 2019 auction to benefit the Deb and Jeff Hansen Foundation provides a striking example of the Republican governor's close relationship with the state's pork industry and particularly Iowa Select Farms, owned by the West Des Moines couple. Details of the auction surfaced recently in public records the governor's office released to Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group that has accused Iowa Select of mistreating hogs.

  • Maxine Waters Defends Comment Encouraging Harassment of Trump Officials

    Representative Maxine Waters (D., Calif.) is defending her 2018 comments in which she encouraged her supporters to “absolutely harass” Trump administration officials over their “zero tolerance” immigration policy. MSNBC’s Ali Velshi asked Waters on Sunday if she had ever “glorified or encouraged” violence against Republicans, as her two-year-old comments have recently resurfaced amid discussions of the increasingly dangerous partisan rhetoric in the U.S. “As a matter of fact, if you look at the words that I used, the strongest thing I said was tell them they’re not welcome,” Waters said. “[I said] Talk to them. Tell them they’re not welcome. I didn’t say go and fight. I didn’t say anybody was going to have any violence. And so they can’t make that stick.” However, in 2018, after then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen and former press secretary Sarah Sanders were confronted with their families in public over family separation at the border, Waters encouraged more of the same. “They’re not going to be able to go to a restaurant, they’re not going to be able to stop at a gas station, they’re not going to be able to shop at a department store,” she said. She added: “The people are going to turn on them, they’re going to protest, they’re going to absolutely harass them.” The California Democrat also used Sunday’s interview to take final shots at Republicans and former President Donald Trump ahead of his Senate impeachment trial that is set to begin this week. “The Republicans should be afraid, not only about the destruction of our democracy but if they continue to support him and allowed themselves to be guided by him, they’re going to have to live with a president that dictates to them every vote they can take, every vote they cannot take,” she said. “He’s going to be in their primaries. They will be owned by this dishonorable human being.” Trump’s lead impeachment attorney Bruce Castor is reportedly planning to mention Waters’ 2018 comments in his arguments during the trial this week. Fox News’ Laura Ingraham asked Castor if he plans to use “dueling video” as Democrats will argue that Trump incited the January 6 Capitol riot. “I think you can count on that,” he told Ingraham. “If my eyes look a little red to the viewers, it’s because I’ve been looking at a lot of video.” Meanwhile, Waters came under fire last week for saying she believes Trump should be charged with “premeditated murder” for the riot, which left five people dead. “He absolutely should be charged with premeditated murder because of the lives that were lost for this invasion with his insurrection,” she said in an appearance on MSNBC last week. “For the President of the United States to sit and watch the invasion and the insurrection and not say a word because he knew he had absolutely initiated it – and as some of them said, ‘he invited us to come. We’re here at the invitation of the President of the United States.”

  • DoorDash Driver's Van Stolen With His 2 Kids Inside Found After Amber Alert

    Two children kidnapped during a carjacking while their father was on a DoorDash delivery run in San Francisco are now safe in their home on Sunday, authorities said. An officer found the 1-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl inside their father’s Honda Odyssey minivan that was stolen on Jackson Street in Pacific Heights, San Francisco, around 1 a.m. on Sunday, ABC7 News reported. “Every minute was excruciating,” says Jeffrey Fang. He was reunited with his two young children overnight after his van was stolen in San Francisco with his 4-year-old and 1-year-old inside.

  • Russian state TV launches propaganda campaign against Navalny

    Russian state TV has sought to smear Alexei Navalny, the opposition leader, by filming inside his rented home in Germany and portraying what appears to be an Ikea-furnished bedroom as luxurious interior design. Mr Navalny, who rose to prominence because of his investigations into high-level corruption in Russia, was arrested last month after he returned to Moscow for the first time since he was poisoned with a Soviet-era nerve agent and airlifted to Germany. His arrest and last week’s court ruling that sent him to jail for nearly three years sparked Russia’s biggest wave of nationwide protests in over a decade. Public anger was also fuelled by an investigation Mr Navalny unveiled after coming home, which detailed claims of how President Vladimir Putin’s close friends and family members built him an opulent 18,000 sq. metre palace on the Black Sea coast. Mr Navalny’s team last week paused the protests after police detained over 10,000 people across the country in just two weeks, but Russian state television hasn’t lost its interest in the jailed politician. In an apparent attempt to match Mr Navalny’s video showing photos and 3D visualisations of Mr Putin’s alleged palace, flagship Sunday news TV show Vesti Nedeli sent a reporter to expose Mr Navalny’s lavish lifestyle in the German town of Freiburg where he was renting a 300 sq. metre property for himself and his team last year while they were working on the video.

  • Biden said Trump's handling of COVID-19 was 'even more dire than we thought' after finding insufficient vaccine supplies

    The Trump administration had indicated there were a lot more vaccines available than really existed, Biden said in his interview with CBS News.

  • Florida man sentenced in Giuliani-related fraud case

    A Florida businessman whose fraud-busting business was exposed as a fraud itself was sentenced Monday to a year and a day in prison in a case in which prosecutors said Rudy Giuliani was hired as a consultant to attract investors. David Correia, 45, was sentenced remotely by U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken in Manhattan. The judge cited Correia's lesser role in the fraud scheme — he was charged alongside co-defendant Lev Parnas — and medical issues that might make his time in prison more challenging as he granted requests for leniency. He also ordered Correia to pay back the roughly $43,000 he received illegally, as well as over $2 million in restitution.

  • Impeachment expert says Trump's lawyers distorted his work 'quite badly'

    A U.S. law professor who studies impeachment says former President Donald Trump's lawyers misrepresented his research in a brief laying out arguments they will make at his U.S. Senate impeachment trial that starts on Tuesday. Michigan State University law professor Brian Kalt, a leading impeachment scholar, told Reuters in an email on Monday that his research was "definitely not" accurately described in the 78-page document. "They didn't have to be disingenuous and misleading like this," Kalt later said on Twitter, adding that "in several places, they misrepresent what I wrote quite badly."

  • Yale Grad Student and U.S. Army Veteran Gunned Down in the Street Near University

    An Asian American graduate student from Yale University was killed in a shooting in New Haven, Connecticut over the weekend. The incident, which is under investigation as a homicide, occurred near the intersection of Nash and Lawrence Streets at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. BREAKING: Fatal shooting Nash & Lawrence Streets #NewHaven .@WTNH pic.twitter.com/k7qMkF6gtk — CTLaSalle Blanks (@CTLaSalleBlanks) February 7, 2021 Kevin Jiang, 26, was a graduate student at the Yale School of the Environment (YSE).

  • 'Joe Biden has worked with remarkable speed': Karl

    ABC News Chief Washington Correspondent Jonathan Karl reports on President Joe Biden's first two weeks in office.

  • Islamic State sleeper cells blamed for string of beheadings in Syrian camp

    Twenty people were killed in a Syrian displacement camp in January – including 10 who were beheaded – with guards suspecting Islamic State sleeper cells of the executions, according to a research group based in northeast Syria. The 20 Iraqis and Syrians killed in Al-Hol camp in January included a guard from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) that maintains the detention facility, according to The Rojava Information Centre, which estimated 35 people were killed in the camp in all of 2020. Camp authorities, who struggle to impose security even around the camp perimeter, believe most of the deaths were the work of Islamic State assassins active inside Al-Hol. “The details of the assailants are unknown, most of the executions take place at night in the victims' tent or shelter,” said Charles Flynn, a researcher with the RIC. “Not all killings can be [attributed] to ISIS, as some deaths in the past have been related to feuds or disagreements in the camps,” he added. Among the most grisly of the recent killings at Al-Hol, an Iraqi elder was reportedly publicly beheaded in the camp on January 16. “The victim's head was completely removed,” said Mr Flynn, who reviewed photos of the incident. Local media reports suggest the slain guard was part of a security detail that was fired upon during a raid by unknown shooters inside the camp on January 8. A second guard was reportedly wounded in the attack. The RIC said local media reports and SDF statements formed the basis of its tally, which was partly corroborated by the United Nations, which warned of the deteriorating situation at Al-Hol on January 16 after receiving reports of 12 murders there since the start of the year. “The disturbing events indicate an increasingly untenable security environment at Al Hol,” the UN humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Imran Riza, and the regional humanitarian coordinator for Syria, Muhannad Hadi, said in a joint statement at the time. Al-Hol is the largest displacement camp in Syria, holding almost 62,000 residents in squalid conditions near the Iraqi border. Women and children make up more than 80 percent of the population in the camp, where aid agencies say hunger and disease are rife amid a lack of clean water and healthcare. Most of the inhabitants arrived in the camp in early 2020 after fleeing the final fighting between the Western-backed SDF and IS fighters around the terrorist group’s last sliver of territory at the town of Baghouz on the Euphrates River. As well as Iraqi and Syrians there are reportedly 8,705 third country nationals in Al-Hol, mostly from former Soviet central Asian states. In the past year, many Westerners – including high profile IS supporters such as the Halane twins from Manchester – have been moved from Al-Hol to the much smaller Roj camp, where security is stronger and living conditions are reportedly better. Killings in Al-Hol have increased over the past year since IS supporters were able to smuggle firearms into the camp, according to Elizabeth Tsurkov, a non-resident fellow with the Newlines Institute for Strategy and Policy. “The SDF's grip on the camp is clearly limited – smuggling of people and banned goods such as weapons, and smuggling of phones into the foreigners' annex, continue apace,” she said. The Kurdish-led SDF acknowledges that it has struggled to limit trafficking and has warned repeatedly of the deteriorating conditions, calling on foreign governments to repatriate their citizens. “Efforts are being made to control the camp,” it said in a January statement calling for greater support from the international community. On Monday, a group of United Nations human rights experts sent letters to the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in Al-Hol and Roj camps calling on them to repatriate their citizens. “Thousands of people held in the camps are exposed to violence, exploitation, abuse and deprivation in conditions and treatment that may well amount to torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment under international law, with no effective remedy at their disposal. An unknown number have already died because of their conditions of detention,” the experts said. “States have a primary responsibility to act with due diligence and take positive steps and effective measures to protect individuals in vulnerable situations, notably women and children, located outside of their territory where they are at risk of serious human rights violations or abuses, where States’ actions or omissions can positively impact on these individuals’ human rights,” they wrote. Meanwhile, the killings in Al-Hol have continued. On Monday, the SDF reported that a 27-year-old Iraqi man and a 20-year-old Syrian man were the latest victims. “Assassinations continue in the camp,” the SDF said on Twitter.

  • Husband of slain Alabama online model sentenced to prison

    A former campus police officer convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, an adult model who posted racy photos online, was sentenced to 16 years in prison Monday by a judge who said the man still hadn't taken responsibility for the death. William Jeffrey West, 47, will get credit for the three years he has spent in jail since his arrest in the death of Kathleen Dawn West, 42, news outlets reported. Kat West was found dead in January 2018 along the street in front of the couple’s suburban home in Calera, about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Birmingham.

  • Trump’s impeachment lawyer thinks he’s ‘a charming fellow’ but admits he’s never met him

    'I don’t understand what people say about him. It’s beyond me. My interactions with him have been delightful. He’s a charming fellow'

  • Army Taps Fort Riley Combat Aviation Brigade for Deployment to Europe, Africa Region

    The 1st Infantry Division's CAB will replace the 101st Airborne Division's CAB in April.

  • Former FDA chief predicts states will make COVID-19 vaccines 'generally available' by April

    One of the major challenges the United States is facing in its COVID-19 vaccine drive is the fact that demand is outstripping supply, but Former Food and Drug Commissioner Scott Gottlieb thinks that will flip suddenly and "sooner than we think." In an appearance on CNBC's Squawk Box on Monday, Gottlieb noted that vaccine production is ramping up — about 220 million doses will be put into the market by the end of March, and another 100 million will be made available in April. Those numbers will be higher if the FDA soon authorizes Johnson & Johnson's candidate for emergency use, as Gottlieb expects. By that point, he said, states will likely have to make the shots "generally available" because a shrinking, but still significant reluctance to get vaccinated among the American public means there won't be enough takers if only specific groups of people have access. "If we continue to ration it based on more and more narrow slices of the population, it's going to get harder to administer. So, I think we're just going to have to open this up to general availability, which is good news," he said, pinpointing the end of March and "certainly" April as target dates. Gottlieb cautioned that doesn't mean everyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one by April 1, but he does think most people will be able to schedule an appointment. "We're going to run out of demand sooner than we think. At some point in March and certainly by the end of March we're going to have to make this generally available ... everyone is going to be able to go online and get an appointment sooner than we think," says @ScottGottliebMD. pic.twitter.com/0mnWAUJN9J — Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) February 8, 2021 More stories from theweek.comWhat's the point of Trump's second impeachment trial?5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutTrump's impeachment lawyers argue he only wanted supporters to 'fight' in 'the figurative sense'