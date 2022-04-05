Fitbit murder trial for Richard Dabate begins six years after wife’s fatal shooting

More than six years after Connie Dabate was found shot to death in a case that has come to be known as the ‘Fitbit murder,’ the trial for her husband and accused killer Richard Dabate began Tuesday.

Richard Dabate averted his gaze from his attorney’s computer screen during Day 1 of his long-awaited trial in Rockville Superior Court, as prosecutors questioned a state police sergeant about the discovery of his wife’s body in the couple’s Ellington basement as they showed the jury the crime scene photos.

Prosecutors are expected to bring forth evidence that Dabate’s Fitbit fitness tracker showed her moving around in the hours after her husband claimed that a masked intruder dressed in all camouflage broke into their home and killed her. Investigators allege that Dabate killed his wife and staged a home invasion.

The Fitbit tracker was not brought up during Day 1 — State’s Attorney Matthew C. Gedansky, who is prosecuting the case, called five witnesses on the first day, including two dispatchers and three members of the Connecticut State Police.

Dabate’s defense team, Trent LaLima and Michael Fitzpatrick, cross-examined each member of the state police called to the stand — objecting heavily to a line of questioning about the whereabouts of the Dabate’s young children the morning of the murders.

Dabate, dressed Tuesday in a black suit, a blue dress shirt and a blue and yellow striped tie, has been free on a $1 million bond since his arrest five years ago. He was charged in 2017 with murder, tampering with physical evidence and giving a false statement in connection to his wife’s death, according to police and court records.

Attorneys for both sides questioned former state police sergeant Patrick Sweeney on Tuesday, the first law enforcement officer to enter the Dabate’s home the day of the murders — just two days before Christmas.

Sweeney testified Tuesday that on the morning of Dec. 23, 2015, state police were called to a home at 7 Birch View Drive in Ellington for reports of an alarm and a possible home invasion.

Sweeney, the first to enter the home, said he found Mr. Dabate laying face down on his kitchen floor. His wrist was tightly tied with a zip tie to a black metal folding chair that lay on his back.

The sergeant said that Mr. Debate was making groaning sounds but did not ask about his wife, a question prosecutors asked each investigator they called to the stand.

Downstairs, police found Connie Dabate. The jury was shown photos of Connie Dabate’s body and of Richard Dabate lying on the floor.

Dabate allegedly told investigators that he drove home after he got a notification on his phone that an alarm was going off at the large, light yellow colonial house he shared with his family.

State Trooper Ronald Richardson, who testified Tuesday, said that Dabate told him he entered the house and “the next thing he knew there was an intruder on top of him.”

His wife entered the house, coming home from the YMCA, while the “larger man dressed in all camo” was there.

“He heard his wife come home and he told her to run,” Richardson recalled Dabate telling him. The masked man then shot her in front of him, Dabate allegedly told Richardson.

Trooper Richardson, a trained military veteran, said he could tell a weapon had been fired as soon as he entered the house, walking through the living room where a Christmas tree was lit.

“I smelled gunpowder as soon as I went in the door,” he said Tuesday. The trooper said that the scene that day was “imbedded” into his memory.

“It’s something that you don’t forget,” he said in court.

A gun was found in the basement not far from Dabate’s body, investigators testified. She had been shot twice.

Richardson said that as he tried to gather information from Dabate, another investigator shouted from the basement that they’d found a body.

Richardson said Dabate didn’t react.

Dabate’s defense team argued that laying on his stomach with a hand tied behind his back may have made it hard for Dabate to react or for investigators to see a reaction.

Richardson said he questioned Dabate further once he had been loaded into an ambulance, asking him where his children were. Dabate told him that they were at school, in first and fourth grade, and gave the trooper his parents’ phone number to call them to pick the children up, Richardson said.

Prosecutors have found that Dabate was engaged in two extramarital affairs in the months before the shooting, including one with a woman who was pregnant with his child.

A jury was seated for Dabate’s trial in 2020, just before the COVID-19 pandemic temporarily suspended all jury trials in the state. Dabate’s original lead defense attorney, Hubert J. Santos, died suddenly last summer.

The trial is expected to take four-to-six weeks and is scheduled to continue at Wednesday in Rockville Superior Court.