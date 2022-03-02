Fitbit recalls 1 million Ionic watches after burn injuries

FILE - In this Oct. 28, 2019 file photo, the logo for fItbit appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches, Wednesday, March 2, 2022 after dozens of users reported burn injuries because the battery overheated. The fitness gadget maker says consumers who bought the $299 watches with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return them. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)
MATT OTT
·2 min read

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — Google-owned Fitbit has recalled 1 million of its Ionic smartwatches after dozens of users reported burn injuries after the battery overheated.

The fitness gadget maker says anyone who bought the $299 watch with the model number FB503 should immediately stop using the product and contact Fitbit for packaging to return it. Customers will receive a full refund and a discount of 40% to purchase certain Fitbit products, the company said.

Fitbit received 115 reports of the battery overheating in the U.S., with 78 reports of burn injuries including 2 reports of third-degree burns and four claims of second-degree burns. There were 40 reports of burn injuries internationally.

Fitbit, based in San Francisco, introduced the Ionic watches in 2017 and stopped producing them in 2020.

Google completed its $2.1 billion acquisition of Fitbit last year, which raised concerns about privacy. A subsidiary of Alphabet, Google makes most of its money by selling ads that rely on information it collects about its billions of users’ interests and whereabouts. Privacy watchdogs feared it might exploit Fitbit to peer even deeper into people’s lives.

Google entered a series of commitments in Europe and other parts of the world in which it pledged not to use health and fitness data from Fitbit’s 29 million users to sell more ads.

The District of Columbia and three states sued Google this year for allegedly deceiving consumers — but not specifically via Fitbit products — and invading their privacy by making it nearly impossible for them to stop their location from being tracked.

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine alleged Google “systematically” deceived consumers about how their locations are tracked and used. He also says the internet search giant has misled users into believing they can control the information the company collects about them.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge gives more time for Purdue Pharma settlement talks

    Members of the Sackler family who own OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma will get protection from lawsuits for another three weeks, a judge said Wednesday, buying more time to work out a settlement of thousands of legal claims against the company over the toll of opioids. The protections had been set to expire Thursday, but U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Drain said in a hearing that they'd remain in place through March 23. Also Wednesday, the mediator trying to broker a legal settlement between Purdue and a group of attorneys general said in a court filing that she would stay on the job, a possible sign that a deal to end the highest-profile litigation in the U.S. over the opioid epidemic is getting closer.

  • Fitbit recalls over one million Ionic smartwatches over burn injury risk

    The regulator said Fitbit had received at least 115 reports in the United States and 59 from overseas, including cases where the overheating led to third- and second-degree burns. The total reports in the CPSC announcement represented less than 0.01% of the units sold, according to Fitbit. "These incidents are very rare and this voluntary recall does not impact other Fitbit smartwatches or trackers," the fitness tracker maker said in a statement.

  • Patient steals ambulance after EMS squad brings him to Lower Bucks Hospital, cops say

    A homeless man is accused of stealing an ambulance outside of Lower Bucks hospital Tuesday night.

  • Louisville group: Federal charges in Craig Greenberg shooting unfair to Quintez Brown

    Louisville Urban League says federal charges could hurt the treatment of defendant Quintez Brown, who has been admitted for a psychiatric evaluation.

  • Fitbit recall confirms its Ionic smartwatch could overheat and burn you

    The company received 118 reports of burn injuries, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

  • A Week In Chapel Hill, NC, On A $99,972 Salary

    Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.Today: a software developer who makes $99,972 per year and spends some of their money this week on Dunkin’ drinks. Occupation: Software DeveloperIndustry: Artificial IntelligenceAge: 23Location: Chapel Hill, NCSalary: $99,972Net Worth: ~$55,000 ($40,000 in my 401(k), $10,000 in savings

  • Apple Is Working On a Mysterious New Product

    While the iPad was once presented as the middle ground between a phone and a computer, the ultra-noncommittal among us may soon have yet one more option: Apple is reportedly working on a foldable iPad/MacBook hybrid. Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young was the first to write that Apple has been exploring the option of a "foldable notebook" alongside the foldable iPhone that was rumored to hit shelves in 2023. While the news has never been mentioned by Apple and no photos publicly exist, DSCC reports it have a 20-inch screen that could transform from a monitor to a keyboard depending on its position.

  • Should You Use a Humidifier to Prevent COVID-19 or Flu?

    Airborne virus particles travel well in dry air. Here’s how using a humidifier can help. By Catherine RobertsAfter two years of living with COVID-19—a disease caused by the airborne SARS-CoV-2 vi...

  • 1.7 million Fitbit smartwatches under a recall

    Nearly two million smartwatches are under the recall.

  • Helmet worn by Amelia Earhart sells for $825,000 at auction

    A leather helmet that Amelia Earhart wore on a flight across the Atlantic in 1928 and later lost in a crowd of fans in Cleveland has sold at auction for $825,000. The seller was Anthony Twiggs, a 67-year-old Minnesotan who had tried for years to prove that the leather aviator's helmet he inherited from his mother was really Earhart's. Earhart was just a passenger in June 1928 when she became the first woman on board a plane crossing the Atlantic.

  • Former North Kingstown High students want state to investigate school leaders. Here's why

    “Supervisory officials within the school department should be held accountable for an utter lack of control over (Aaron) Thomas,” says Timothy Conlon.

  • Man accused of shooting at officers inside the Milwaukee Police Department's District 5 station is charged with attempted homicide

    Darreon Parker-Bell told police he hoped officers would kill him when he shot at Milwaukee Police Department employees inside its District Five station.

  • Target raises top base pay to $24/hour

    Target is setting a higher starting wage range for hourly workers and expanding access to health care benefits for another 20% of its workforce.Why it matters: The hike comes amid a battle for hourly workers across retail, including Amazon, Walmart and Kroger.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Details: The company said it will start workers between $15 to $24 per hour depending on the job and the local market.The new range will apply to workers in its stor

  • Stock Traders Take Solace in Powell’s Comments: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks climbed after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said the U.S. economy is expanding with enough force to withstand rate hikes while pledging to be judicious in removing stimulus.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Assails Putin, Pledges Inflation Fight in State of UnionMicrosoft Says

  • 3 Cryptocurrencies That Are Down 35% and Ready to Pop

    You might think you're too late to buy into Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH), and Polygon (CRYPTO: MATIC) after big jumps so far this week, but these rallies could be just the beginning of a bullish run. Ethereum, Bitcoin, and Polygon are trading 35%, 38%, and 44%, respectively, below their earlier highs. The same "flight to quality" we've seen in the stock market when the going gets tough also applies to Bitcoin.

  • Nvidia Hackers Are Selling Software to Bypass Ethereum Hashrate Limiter

    LAPSUS$ said it’s selling a customized driver that could help miners get around the hash rate limiter installed on Nvidia’s high-end gaming cards.

  • Apple's Mac Mini M1 drops back down to an all-time low of $570

    Apple's Mac Mini M1 is down to its lowest price ever, only $570, at Amazon.

  • U.S. Expects Chinese Tech Firms to Help Choke Off Russia Supply

    (Bloomberg) -- Washington is expected to lean on major Chinese companies from Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp. to Lenovo Group Ltd. to join U.S.-led sanctions against Russia, aiming to cripple the country’s ability to buy key technologies and components.Most Read from BloombergChina Holds Talks With Ukraine, Further Edging Away From RussiaChina Spy Think Tank Advising Xi Predicts Russia Sanctions Will BackfireTeen Who Tracked Elon Musk’s Jet Is Now Chasing Russian TycoonsBiden Ass

  • Hispanic lawmakers express "extreme concern" over border robot dog plan

    A small group of Latino U.S. House members recently expressed "extreme concern" about a plan to potentially dispatch robot dogs along the U.S.-Mexico border.Driving the news: A letter obtained by Axios Latino shows that U.S. Reps. Veronica Escobar (D-Texas), Adriano Espaillat (D-NY) and Nanette Diaz Barragán (D-CA) are seeking a meeting with U.S. Customs and Border Protection about the robots. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeDet

  • Bunions? These podiatrist-approved Oofos sandals offer 'good support and decreased pain'

    Loved by nearly 17,000 Amazon shoppers, the unisex shoes are 'like walking on clouds.'