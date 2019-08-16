Is Fitbit Stock a Buy Below $3?

Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) stock fell below $3 per share today, setting record lows in its four years as a public company. Its market cap is now well under $1 billion, closing at approximately $750 million. The wearables market is booming, with market researcher IDC recently boosting its forecast for 2019. IDC now expects global shipments to reach 222.9 million this year. Investors looking to bet on that boom might consider investing in Fitbit, which is a clear leader in the fitness tracker category.

Here's why Fitbit might not be the best wearables play.

Woman wearing a Versa on an outdoor run More

The Versa was a hit. The Versa Lite? Not so much. Image source: Fitbit.

Fitbit doesn't have a lot of promising prospects

Fitbit hit a rough patch in 2017 following the release of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Watch, which catalyzed the broader trend of smartwatches cannibalizing fitness trackers. After a string of quarterly losses, Fitbit was able to turn a profit in late 2018, although that was mostly attributable to cost cuts on flat sales. For a while, it looked as if the company was putting together a turnaround, transitioning its focus from fitness trackers to smartwatches like the Versa, Fitbit's second smartwatch after the high-end Ionic bombed.

FIT EPS Diluted (Quarterly) Chart More

FIT EPS Diluted (Quarterly) data by YCharts.

However, Fitbit's second-quarter earnings release demonstrated just how fickle the market for consumer gadgets can be. The Versa Lite, positioned as a cheaper variant of the Versa, flopped, leading Fitbit to cut its outlook for 2019. The inconsistent profitability also means it's hard to say Fitbit shares have become cheap, since the company does not have a P/E ratio. In terms of P/S, the company's valuation has also hit fresh lows, with shares now trading under 0.5 times sales.

FIT PS Ratio (TTM) Chart More