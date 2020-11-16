How Is Fitbit's (NYSE:FIT) CEO Compensated?

James Park has been the CEO of Fitbit, Inc. (NYSE:FIT) since 2007, and this article will examine the executive's compensation with respect to the overall performance of the company. This analysis will also look to assess whether the CEO is appropriately paid, considering recent earnings growth and investor returns for Fitbit.

Comparing Fitbit, Inc.'s CEO Compensation With the industry

Our data indicates that Fitbit, Inc. has a market capitalization of US$1.9b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$3.9m for the year to December 2019. Notably, that's an increase of 13% over the year before. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$800k.

In comparison with other companies in the industry with market capitalizations ranging from US$1.0b to US$3.2b, the reported median CEO total compensation was US$4.0m. So it looks like Fitbit compensates James Park in line with the median for the industry. Moreover, James Park also holds US$101m worth of Fitbit stock directly under their own name, which reveals to us that they have a significant personal stake in the company.

Component 2019 2018 Proportion (2019) Salary US$800k US$801k 21% Other US$3.1m US$2.6m 79% Total Compensation US$3.9m US$3.4m 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 33% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 67% of the pie. In Fitbit's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

A Look at Fitbit, Inc.'s Growth Numbers

Fitbit, Inc. has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 18% a year over the past three years. Its revenue is down 12% over the previous year.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Fitbit, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of 15% over three years, Fitbit, Inc. shareholders would, in general, be reasonably content. But they probably don't want to see the CEO paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

To Conclude...

As we touched on above, Fitbit, Inc. is currently paying a compensation that's close to the median pay for CEOs of companies belonging to the same industry and with similar market capitalizations. But EPS growth for the company has been strong over the last three years, though shareholder returns in comparison haven't been as impressive. Considering overall performance, we'd say the compensation is fair, although stockholders will want to see higher returns moving forward.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Fitbit that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

