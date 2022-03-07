Fitch Cuts Belarus on Sanctions Risk Over Ukraine Involvement

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings downgraded Belarus deeper into junk, citing new sanctions and the possibility of additional measures related to the nation’s role in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The agency cut Belarus rating by three notches to CCC, leaving it on a par with Argentina and Ethiopia. Belarus has close economic and financial links to Russia, which create significant risks to macro-financial stability and raise uncertainty over the willingness and ability of the country to meet its external obligations, Fitch wrote in a statement.

