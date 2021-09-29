Fitch Cuts Rating as Coupon Payment Looms: Evergrande Update

(Bloomberg) -- Fitch Ratings has cut China Evergrande Group’s credit rating further to just one notch above default level, citing the likelihood of the distressed developer having missed last week’s initial deadline for a dollar bond interest payment.

The real estate firm also is facing a fresh payment test Wednesday, as the coupon on another dollar note comes due. The developer’s list of debt obligations may be getting even longer, after some holders maintained it’s a guarantor of a separate $260 million bond that matures Sunday.

In its latest asset disposal, Evergrande is poised to lose control of its most valuable financial unit as it agreed to further cut its stake in Shengjing Bank Co., raising $1.5 billion by selling shares of the regional lender to a state-owned firm in northeastern China.

Evergrande’s shares jumped as much as 16.9% Wednesday, for a three-day gain of around 32%. The developer’s dollar bond due in March 2022 fell 1.1 cents on the dollar to 25 cents.

Distressed Chinese developer Fantasia Holdings Group Co.’s credit rating was cut deeper into junk territory by S&P Global Ratings, citing citing substantial risk over the repayment of its debt obligations and adding to concerns about heavily indebted property firms.

S&P lowered its long-term rating on the company to CCC from B, according to a statement, following a downgrade also by Moody’s earlier this week. The move came after trading was halted in shares of Fantasia and unit Colour Life Services Group Co. pending an announcement about a “substanial disposal.”

Evergrande Is a ‘Local’ Situation With Macro Importance: Stanchart (1:28 p.m. HK)

Trouble at Evergrande won’t lead to a financial crisis in China but the situation has bigger implications for the broader macroeconomic outlook, Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy at Standard Chartered said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Liu said she is concerned about a faster deceleration of China’s economic growth over the coming months, with Evergrande as just one of the triggers. The developer’s crisis may also prompt a slowdown in the property sector, she added.

Evergrande Credit Rating Cut by Fitch on Likely ‘Missed Payment’ (12:29 p.m. HK)

China Evergrande Group’s credit rating has been cut by Fitch Ratings to C from CC, one notch above the equivalent default level.

“The downgrades reflect that Evergrande is likely to have missed interest payment on senior unsecured notes” and entered a 30-day grace period, Fitch analysts wrote in a Wednesday report.

Chinese Estates Halted Pending Announcement (12:20 p.m. HK)

Trading in shares of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd., which is controlled by the family of property mogul Joseph Lau, was halted at 9:48 a.m. Hong Kong time, pending release of inside information on takeovers and mergers, the company said in a filing.

The company sold HK$350.9 million ($45 million) worth of China Evergrande stock on Monday, days after saying it could unload its entire stake.

China’s DRC Bank Slumps in Hong Kong Debut as Investors Weigh Property Exposure (9:35 a.m. HK)

In a sign of the financial industry’s vulnerability to the crisis at China Evergrande, shares in Dongguan Rural Commercial Bank Co. plunged on their debut as it became the first bank to list in Hong Kong in almost a year amid the Evergrande crisis.

DRC Bank listed its exposure to the real estate sector as a risk factor in a preliminary prospectus, saying that the industry accounted for 8.8% of its commercial loans as of March 31.

Evergrande to Raise $1.5 Billion Selling Stake in Regional Bank (9:22 a.m. HK)

The company is poised to lose control of its most valuable financial unit after agreeing to sell a bank stake for about 10 billion yuan ($1.5 billion), as it scrambles to offload assets to address its debt crisis.

Evergrande agreed to sell about 1.75 billion non-publicly traded domestic shares in Shengjing Bank Co. at 5.7 yuan apiece, it said in a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange. The purchaser is state-owned Shenyang Shengjing Finance Investment Group Co., and the transaction requires relevant approvals.

China Shouldn’t Relax Property Curbs for Some Cos’ Woes: Daily (9:07 a.m. HK)

China should not loosen its property tightening policies just because some real estate developers are running into trouble, the state-run Economic Daily said in a commentary.

The property market in general remains stable with no major changes to industry fundamentals, the paper said. The debt crisis at some companies and land auction failures in some cities require high attention to avoid risk contagion, but they are just individual cases, it added.

Evergrande Crisis Highlights Funding Risks for Other Developers (9:00 a.m. HK)

China Evergrande’s liquidity crisis is putting the spotlight on the health of China’s property sector, particularly junk-rated firms.

Such companies are facing increasingly tough conditions. Borrowing costs have surged amid fears of an Evergrande failure, with the yield on an index of dollar-denominated junk bonds climbing to about 15%, the highest in about a decade. Strict rules on leverage mean companies need to reduce debt, while measures to cool the housing market are damping sales.

Evergrande Bond Bills Are Piling Up as Latest Coupon Comes Due (7:50 a.m. HK)

The world’s most indebted developer needs to pay a $45.2 million coupon on Wednesday for a dollar bond that matures 2024, Bloomberg-compiled data show. The payment has a 30-day grace period before default could be declared, according to the note’s offering memorandum.

Separately, Evergrande has made no public statements on an $83.5 million coupon that was due Sept. 23 and at least several holders had said they hadn’t received payment.

Here are Evergrande dollar bond interest deadlines for this month and next:

