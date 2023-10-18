Fitch gives Santa Fe AA+ bond rating amid audit troubles

Oct. 17—The city of Santa Fe has received an AA+ bond rating from Fitch Ratings, a New York-based firm recognized by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

City officials said in a news release Tuesday the rating demonstrates despite ongoing issues with overdue audits, the city's financial footing is solid.

The Fitch rating applies to the city's issuer default rating and bond ratings and includes $16.6 million in general obligation bonds, $38.8 million in senior lien gross receipts tax revenue bonds and $55.1 million in subordinate lien GRT revenue bonds, the news release states.

"The city's 'AA+' IDR and GO bond ratings reflect ample revenue flexibility, demonstrated spending control, a moderate long-term liability burden and the maintenance of superior financial resilience," Fitch Ratings said in a statement.

The organization characterized the city's rating outlook as "stable," the city said in its news release. The city has received the rating since at least 2016.

Mayor Alan Webber said in a statement the rating was welcome news.

"Our audit is late: No excuse," he said. "At the same time, Fitch's rating is telling Santa Feans that our fiscal house is in order and we are sound and secure financially."

The city has struggled for years to submit its audits to the state on time and has an outstanding audit from fiscal year 2022, which is preventing it from accessing state capital outlay.

City officials have said the audit is on track to be submitted by Dec. 4 and that overhauls put in place in the Finance Department means future audits will be turned in on time.

It remains unclear if that includes the audit for fiscal year 2023, due to the state auditor Dec. 15.

The city has said it will turn in the 2023 audit by the deadline, but that was called into question after an accountant for the Santa Fe Solid Waste Management Agency said her organization was preparing for another late audit, an indication the city's overall audit could be late as well.