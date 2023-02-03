Moody's says Adani stock plunge can hurt group's ability to raise debt

FILE PHOTO: The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad
Tanvi Mehta
·2 min read

By Tanvi Mehta

(Reuters) -Credit ratings agency Moody's warned on Friday that the recent sell-off in Adani group's shares after a short-seller's report could reduce the Indian conglomerate's ability to raise capital, while its peer Fitch saw no immediate impact on its ratings.

Hindenburg Research's scathing attack last week on the group has questioned its debt levels and use of tax havens, but Adani has called the report baseless and affirmed its financials are strong.

"These adverse developments are likely to reduce the group's ability to raise capital to fund committed capex or refinance maturing debt over the next 1-2 years. We recognise that a portion of the capex is deferrable, and the rated entities do not have significant maturing debt until FY2025," Moody's said in a statement.

The agency said its ratings for Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission were not changed.

Mumbai-listed shares of Adani's firms have plunged since last week, and their market value has now more than halved to less than $100 billion.

Separately, Fitch Ratings said that it did not expect material changes to Adani Group's cash flow forecast.

Fitch has ratings on eight entities within the Adani group, including Adani Transmission Ltd, Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd and Adani International Container Terminal.

"Our ongoing monitoring will be looking closely at any major changes to the rated entities' access to financing or cost of financing on a long-term basis, unfavourable regulatory/legal developments or ESG-related matters that could affect credit profiles," the ratings agency said in a report.

Fitch added there were no significant offshore bonds maturing in the near term, reducing refinancing risks and near-term liquidity risks.

(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru and Tanvi Mehta in New Delhi; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

Recommended Stories

  • BlackRock Among Top Funds With Exposure to Adani’s Dollar Debt

    (Bloomberg) -- At least 200 financial institutions around the world have had exposure to Adani Group’s $8 billion in dollar bonds, most of which slid into distress after a short-seller’s fraud allegations unleashed financial turmoil.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche B

  • Moody's unit monitoring impact on its rated portfolio in Adani Group

    Ratings agency Moody's unit ICRA on Wednesday said it was monitoring the impact of recent developments on its rated portfolio in Indian conglomerate Adani Group, whose stocks have plunged after a report by a U.S. short-seller. Listed companies of the conglomerate founded by tycoon Gautam Adani have lost $86 billion since last week after Hindenburg Research accused the group of using tax havens and flagged concerns on high debt levels. Adani Group has denied the allegations.

  • Ukraine is using Palantir's software for 'targeting,' CEO says

    Data analytics company Palantir is "responsible for most of the targeting in Ukraine," Chief Executive Alex Karp said Wednesday, elaborating on the U.S. company's work with Kyiv since Russia's invasion last year. Its software helps Ukraine target, for instance, tanks and artillery, a Palantir spokesperson said. The remarks are some of Karp's most direct yet on how Palantir, which got its start two decades ago supporting U.S. intelligence services, is aiding Ukraine's war effort.

  • Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge: Bills safety challenges Tom Brady, Michelle Obama, LeBron James

    Damar Hamlin partnered with the American Heart Association to create the "Damar Hamlin 3 for Heart Challenge."

  • 15 Cheapest Dividend Aristocrats Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 15 cheapest dividend aristocrats right now. You can skip our detailed analysis of value and dividend investing, and go directly to read 5 Cheapest Dividend Aristocrats Right Now. On February 1, 2023, the Federal Reserve raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.25 percentage points, which marked its eighth increase since […]

  • Indian tycoon Adani hit by more losses, calls for probe

    Losses for the troubled Adani Group, India's second-largest conglomerate, deepened on Friday as shares in its flagship company tumbled another 25%, extending over a week of declines that have wiped out tens of billions of dollars in market value. The debacle, which led Adani Enterprises, the group's flagship company, to cancel a share offering meant to raise $2.5 billion, has drawn calls for regulators to investigate after a U.S. short-selling firm, Hindenburg Research, issued a report claiming the group engages in market manipulation and other fraudulent practices. Adani denies the allegations.

  • Total Says Exposure to Adani Is $3.1 Billion of Capital Employed

    (Bloomberg) -- French energy giant TotalEnergies SE said its exposure to Adani Group companies was $3.1 billion of capital employed at the end of December.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale for Just $18,000Total owns stakes in bu

  • There’s still too much risk in stock and bond markets. Earn this easy 4.5% return while you wait for stability, says trader who hit 2 big calls in 2022.

    In our call of the day, LaDuc says cash is the place to be and that investors are "being paid to wait. They're getting very favorable 4.5% on their sitting cash."

  • Stephen Colbert Stings Kevin McCarthy With 'Painful' Marjorie Taylor Greene Quip

    The "Late Show" host offered up an explanation for the House speaker's latest move.

  • FedEx Is Laying Off Workers. It Has to Streamline Operations.

    FedEx is cutting some employees. It’s a sign FedEx needs get its cost structure inline. The logistics giant said Wednesday it was going to cut 10% of its executive team in an effort to streamline operations.

  • Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Say Adani Debt Offers Value to Trading Clients

    (Bloomberg) -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. have told some clients that bonds related to Gautam Adani’s business empire can offer value due to the strength of certain assets.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth Wipeout in Six Days Has Few ParallelsPorsche Blunder Puts $148,000 Sportscar on Sale

  • GameStop Manager Fired After $5,000 PS5 Robbery

    Only one person was on shift at the GameStop in Easton, PA when two men tried to rob it last month. Outnumbered and told to put his hands up, a newer employee backed off as the thieves unloaded $5,000 worth of PlayStation 5s from the back room. A week later, GameStop allegedly fired the 13-year veteran manager of the store over the theft, leading several other employees to reportedly quit in protest. For some of them, it encapsulates just how screwed up GameStop has become as it scrambles to sur

  • Adani's market losses top $100 billion as crisis shockwaves spread

    Adani's market losses swelled above $100 billion on Thursday, sparking worries about a potential systemic impact a day after the Indian group's flagship firm abandoned its $2.5 billion stock offering. Another challenge for Adani on Thursday came when S&P Dow Jones Indices said it would remove Adani Enterprises from widely used sustainability indices, effective Feb. 7, which would make the shares less appealing to sustainability-minded funds. In addition, India's National Stock Exchange said it has placed on additional surveillance shares of Adani Enterprises , Adani Ports and Ambuja Cements .

  • India Parliament Adjourns for a Second Day Over Adani Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- India’s opposition stepped up pressure on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his links with tycoon Gautam Adani and both houses of parliament were adjourned for a second day over raucous demands for a parliamentary investigation in the stock rout in his companies.Most Read from BloombergMerck Covid Drug Linked to New Virus Mutations, Study SaysAdani Crisis Deepens as Stock Rout Hits $108 BillionHong Kong to Give Away 500,000 Air Tickets to Revive TourismAdani’s $58 Billion Wealth W

  • Cathie Wood pours millions into these 2 stocks — this is what makes them attractive buys

    January has now been and gone and turned out to be a nice gift for investors. Battered by 2022’s bear, the tech-heavy Nasdaq, in particular, put in an excellent showing, seeing out the month ~11% into the green, in what amounted to its best start to a year since 2001. That signals the appetite for risk is on again and that will be good news for Cathie Wood, the ARK Investment CEO, whose investing style heavily favors disruptors - equities that are naturally positioned at the risky end of the sca

  • Adani Enterprises shares suspended as price slumps again

    Shares in the flagship firm of beleaguered Indian tycoon Gautam Adani were repeatedly suspended on Friday as a rout triggered by allegations of accounting fraud deepened.This "brazen stock manipulation and accounting fraud scheme" is "the largest con in corporate history", Hindenburg said.

  • History Suggests the Nasdaq Could Soar In 2023 -- 1 Stock-Split Stock Wall Street Says to Buy Hand Over Fist

    The Nasdaq-100 index, which hosts 100 of the largest tech stocks listed on the Nasdaq exchange, sank 33% in 2022, which has left many portfolios battered and bruised. See, the Nasdaq-100 almost never falls two years in a row. Since the Nasdaq-100 is already up 10% year to date in 2023, history might be set to repeat.

  • 3 Dividend Stocks to Buy in 2023 for a Lifetime of Passive Income

    The past year reminded investors how volatile the stock markets can be. Dividend stocks can earn you steady, passive income even during tough times, and if the stocks also regularly grow their dividends, you could even build a fortune over your lifetime. If the idea of buying such a dividend stock now to earn a lifetime of passive income appeals to you, here are three stocks to check out right away.

  • Gautam Adani Started Last Week as Asia's Richest Man. Now, He's Not Even India's

    The Indian tycoon's fortune slipped below Mukesh Ambani's following a report that accused Adani Group of fraud.

  • Here's How Investing $134 Weekly for 1 Year Could Make You $1,000 in Annual Passive Income Thereafter

    For as little as $7,000 invested over the course of a year, you could build yourself a passive income stream of $1,000 annually. If you want to eventually generate an annual dividend income of $1,000 after consistently investing a relatively small amount of money over a relatively short period, you may need to take a few risks. While companies can influence their dividend yields by hiking dividend payouts, or reducing the number of outstanding shares, or even (accidentally) doing things to tank their stock price, on average, it's the market that has the largest impact on yields.