Fitch says possible China Evergrande default may have broader effects

People protest to demand repayment of loans and financial products at the Evergrande's headquarters, in Shenzhen
·2 min read

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Rating agency Fitch said that numerous sectors could be exposed to heightened credit risk if China's No.2 property developer Evergrande Group were to default, although the overall impact on the banking sector would be manageable.

"We believe a default would reinforce credit polarisation among homebuilders and could result in headwinds for some smaller banks," Fitch said in a note https://bit.ly/3CbhKPt late on Tuesday.

Fitch downgraded China Evergrande Group to "CC" from "CCC+" on Sep. 7, indicating that it viewed a default of some kind as probable.

Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers, while regulators have warned that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country's financial system if not stabilised.

Fitch said 572 billion yuan ($88.8 billion) of Evergrande's borrowings were held by banks and other financial institutions, but banks may also have indirect exposure to the developer's suppliers, who are owed 667 billion yuan for goods and services.

"Smaller banks with higher exposure to Evergrande or to other vulnerable developers could face significant increases in non-performing loans (NPLs), depending on how any credit event involving Evergrande develops," Fitch said.

But the agency added a recent People’s Bank of China sensitivity test showed the average capital adequacy ratio of the 4,000 banks in the country would only drop modestly if the NPL ratio for property-development loans were to rise by 15 basis points.

Fitch also said the risk of significant pressure on house prices in the event of a default would be low, and it expected the government would act to protect households’ interests to ensure home deliveries.

($1 = 6.4426 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru and Clare Jim in Hong Kong; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Stephen Coates)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • China Property Slowdown Deepens as Evergrande Hurts Outlook

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s residential property slowdown deepened last month, signaling that regulatory tightening and an escalating crisis at the country’s most indebted developer are hurting buyer sentiment. Home sales by value slumped 20% in August from a year earlier, the biggest drop since the onset of the coronavirus shut swathes of the economy at the start of last year, according to Bloomberg calculations based on National Bureau of Statistics data released Wednesday.New-home prices in 70 cit

  • China Hires Advisers on Evergrande as Restructuring Looms

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s government is assembling a group of accounting and legal experts to examine the finances of China Evergrande Group, a potential precursor to a restructuring of the world’s most indebted developer.Regulators in Evergrande’s home province of Guangdong dispatched a team last month from King & Wood Mallesons, a law firm whose specialties include restructuring, two people familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified discussing private information. At the urging of

  • Asian stocks stumble as weak China data fan global growth worries

    Asian shares fell on Wednesday as weak Chinese economic data reinforced worries about slowing growth globally as well as in the world's second-biggest economy amid fraught nerves over a still-dominant pandemic and tapering of central banks' stimulus. A burst of data out of China showed businesses were grappling with the impact of localised lockdowns following sporadic COVID-19 outbreaks, supply bottlenecks and high raw materials costs. Retail sales grew at the slowest pace since August 2020 and missed analysts expectations, while industrial output also rose at a weaker pace from July, underscoring recent signs of slackening economic momentum in China and adding to expectations Beijing will offer more stimulus over coming months.

  • China's house of cards: Evergrande threatens wider real estate market

    SINGAPORE/SHANGHAI (Reuters) -China Evergrande is teetering between a messy meltdown with far-reaching impacts, a managed collapse or the less likely prospect of a bailout by Beijing for what was once the country's top-selling property developer. Founded in Guangzhou in 1996, Evergrande has epitomised China's freewheeling era of borrowing and building, but with liabilities of nearly two trillion yuan ($305 billion) its possible collapse looms as one of China's largest for years. Evergrande, which accelerated efforts to cut its debts in 2020 after regulators introduced caps, does not have any major offshore bond maturities until early next year but tardy payment of suppliers and interest on loans have brought to a head concerns that have long nagged at investors.

  • Evergrande: China's fragile housing giant

    Chinese housing giant Evergrande is one of the country's largest private conglomerates and world's most indebted property developer, teetering on the brink of bankruptcy after years of rapid growth and a buying spree.

  • Advanced Micro Devices, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:AMD) ROE Should Not Surprise You

    After a parabolic jump in July, Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock had an uneventful rest of the summer, as the stock retraced toward the key psychologic level of U$100. With the stock making a clean lower high, in addition to the broad market pullback, it would not be surprising to see it overshoot toward the key level at US$95. This sets an opportunity for those waiting for the next opportunity to get in or increase their long positions.

  • SoftBank CEO Son says smart robots can revitalise Japan growth, competitiveness

    SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son on Wednesday said so-called smart robots can revitalise Japan's economy and competitiveness, doubling down on robotics just as the company's much-hyped "Pepper" robot prepares to bow out. Son, at the online SoftBank World 2021 conference, said the firm's Vision Fund https://www.reuters.com/technology/german-chinese-startup-agile-robots-raises-220-million-investors-2021-09-09 is involved with 18 companies developing machines enhanced with artificial intelligence (AI), far beyond the dancing and door-greeting capabilities of the cutesy Pepper. "We had a grandiose debut event with Pepper several years ago, now it is hanging its head low," Son said, standing in front of a projection of a slumping, switched-off Pepper.

  • Stocks, Yields Fall as China Data Flag Growth Risk: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Asian stocks fell Wednesday while Treasuries retained gains amid concerns about a slower recovery from the pandemic as well as the impact of elevated price pressures on the global economy.Shares retreated in Japan and Hong Kong and fluctuated in China, where the economy weakened on steps to curb a Covid-19 outbreak. Macau casino stocks slid on steps to boost oversight, the latest escalation in Beijing’s regulatory overhaul. U.S. futures wavered after declines in the S&P 500 a

  • How China Continues To Breed Danger For Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent's Prospects

    Concerns are at peak among investors and domestic tech companies, including China's cloud majors Baidu Inc's (NASDAQ: BIDU) Baidu AI, Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's (NYSE: BABA) Alibaba Cloud, Tencent Holdings Ltd's (OTC: TCEHY) Tencent Cloud, and Huawei Technologies' Huawei Cloud, Canalys reports. The four cloud companies account for 80% of total cloud spending in China's cloud infrastructure market, worth $6.6 billion, up 54% year on year as of Q2 2021. Alibaba Cloud led with a 33.8% market share

  • China Evergrande's snowballing debt crisis

    China's most indebted property developer Evergrande Group is struggling to solve its debt crisis, while there are increasing signs that policymakers are stepping in to avoid a hard landing for a company deemed too big to fail. Evergrande vows to cut its debt for the first time, aiming to slash net gearing ratio to 70% by June 2020 from 240% in June 2017. The central bank names Evergrande in a report as one of the few financial holding conglomerates on its watch that it says could cause systemic risk.

  • People Are Convinced Keke Palmer Should Host 'Everything' After Her Met Gala Debut

    Twitter users enjoyed the actor's fun interview style and her hilarious commentary at the star-studded event.

  • New York Times Quietly Retracts Claim That Hunter Biden Laptop Story Is ‘Unsubstantiated’

    The New York Times has revised its coverage of the New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story to reflect that it is not "unsubstantiated."

  • Explainer-How China Evergrande's debt troubles pose a systemic risk

    China Evergrande Group has raised fresh warnings of default risks amid late payments to wealth management and trust products. The real estate giant has been scrambling to raise funds it needs to pay lenders and suppliers, with regulators and financial markets worried that any crisis could ripple through China's banking system and potentially trigger wider social unrest. WHO IS EVERGRANDE?

  • Oil prices climb after drawdown in stocks, positive demand outlook

    Oil prices climbed on Wednesday after industry data showed a larger than expected drawdown in crude oil stocks in the United States, the world's largest oil consumer, and on expectations that demand will recover as vaccine roll-outs widen. Brent crude oil rose 39 cents, or 0.5%, to $73.99 a barrel by 0133 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude climbed 44 cents, or 0.5%, to $70.90 a barrel. U.S. crude oil, gasoline and distillate stocks all fell last week, according to two market sources, citing American Petroleum Institute figures on Tuesday, after Hurricane Ida shut numerous refineries and offshore drilling production.

  • Korea’s Record-Low Joblessness Masks Hit From Worst Outbreak

    (Bloomberg) -- The surprise drop in South Korea’s unemployment rate to a record in August belies broader weakness in the job market as the nation’s worst virus outbreak discouraged people from looking for work and companies from hiring. The number of people either employed or searching for jobs fell to the lowest level since March, the statistics office said Wednesday. The decline in labor-force participation helped push the jobless rate down to 2.8% from 3.3% in July, defying economists’ expect

  • Networks Project Newsom Prevails in Recall: California Update

    (Bloomberg) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom beat back a recall effort and will remain in his job, according to CNN and NBC projections from Tuesday’s special election.Voters faced two questions: Should the first-term Democrat be removed, and if so, who should replace him? A simple majority of yes votes on the first question is required for his ouster, and if that occurs, the candidate with the most votes on the second wins.At stake is the top job in the world’s fifth-largest economy and a U.

  • Evergrande hires restructuring advisers as Chinese property fears mount

    Evergrande, the Chinese property giant, has hired restructuring advisers in a move that sent shares in rivals falling on fears of further defaults in the debt-laden sector.

  • Uber Tech Chief Steps Down After Less Than a Year on the Job

    (Bloomberg) -- Uber Technologies Inc.’s chief technology officer resigned after less than a year on the job.Sukumar Rathnam, the outgoing CTO, will remain at Uber for several more weeks to help with the transition, according to an email he sent to his team Tuesday that was seen by Bloomberg. The company has no immediate plans to replace him, a spokesman for Uber said.“Sukumar is an incredible talent, and I’m grateful for his leadership and everything he has done for Uber over the last year,” Ube

  • Top Senate Democrat Schumer asks U.S. businesses to weigh in on debt default

    U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer urged the business community on Tuesday to start weighing in with Republicans on the dangers of not raising the debt ceiling to avoid a government default or partial government shutdown. "This is risky business and dangerous business" that Republicans are engaging in, Schumer, a Democrat, told reporters at the Capitol. There are estimates that sometime in October the Treasury Department could run out of ways to borrow money to finance government debt unless Congress approves a new debt limit.

  • China Stocks Drop Again As Regulatory Crackdown Continues

    China stocks continued a long-term crash as a regulatory crackdown that began in November has intensified.