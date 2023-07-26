Fitchburg business owner says shooting lead to car crash; no serious injuries reported

Rick Ruberti witnessed a car crash outside his business on River Street in Fitchburg Tuesday.

“We heard this car making a really weird noise like scraping along and smashed into this other car,” said Ruberti.

He says a woman was driving down River Street Tuesday afternoon when someone shot at her car, and she then crashed into another driver at the intersection by Sheldon Street.

“She came inside with the grandson, and first she said ‘I don’t know why they were shooting at me’ and the grandson said ‘Well they were shooting at me grandma,” said Ruberti.

Ruberti took pictures of the woman’s car, showing at least three big bullet holes, plus the front end damage following the crash.

While first responders came to the scene, Ruberti says luckily no one seemed seriously injured.

“It was weird because no one in the car got hit by the bullets, it was kind of a miracle,” said Ruberti.

While Fitchburg Police have not released any information about the shooting and whether that suspect is still on the run, Ruberti isn’t too worried since he believes this crime was targeted.

“The kid said they were after him,” said Ruberti.

Boston 25 News reached out to the Fitchburg Police Department several times Tuesday to see whether they’ve made any arrests in connection to this shooting but police have yet to respond.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

