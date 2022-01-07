Fitchburg man, accused of child rape, held without bail after 1-year-old son dies in care

WORCESTER — A Fitchburg man facing child rape charges was ordered held without bail in Worcester Superior Court this week after his young son died in his care last weekend.

Freddy A. Laracuentes, 21, of 25 Townsend St., broke conditions of his release by caring for the child, prosecutors alleged Monday, and an investigation into the death is ongoing.

The circumstances around the death were not clear from audio of Monday’s court proceeding obtained by the Telegram & Gazette, and a Fitchburg police report regarding it has been ordered impounded from public view.

After reading the police report to himself, Judge James Gavin Reardon Jr. noted in court that police wrote there was “some concern” that the child may have been exposed to narcotics, “and that Mr. Laracuentes was initially reluctant or hesitant to turn the child over to the EMTs, and that he made threats to kill everybody.”

Assistant District Attorney David McShera told Reardon in court that authorities are investigating the death. He requested Laracuentes’ bail on 2019 child rape charges be revoked, because the man was not supposed to have unsupervised contact with any child under age 16.

Peter C. Lacy, Laracuentes’ lawyer, argued against bail being revoked. He said the child's mother had left him with Laracuentes to tend to an emergency, and that another person Laracuentes lives with was present when the medical incident developed.

“As soon as his child showed signs of any labored breathing or any physical illness whatsoever, he called the ambulance,” Lacy said, adding that Laracuentes “did everything he could” and is distraught at the child’s death.

In search of more information

Lacy said he was working to get more information about the man who he said was present with Laracuentes and the child. He did not address the apparent police concern regarding narcotics.

Reardon ruled it appeared the state had met its burden to show Laracuentes violated his conditions of release. He ordered Laracuentes’ bail revoked for up to 90 days, though he said he is open to revisiting the issue if information emerges showing the man did nothing wrong.

Lindsay Corcoran, communications director for Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr., said Friday that investigators are awaiting manner and cause of death determinations from the state medical examiner.

Laracuentes’ underlying child rape case concerns allegations lodged in 2019 that he raped a girl repeatedly over a three-year period from when she was 5 to 8 years old, McShera said Monday.

Lacy said Monday that his client denies the allegations. He faces five counts of aggravated rape of a child and one count of witness intimidation.

McShera noted Monday that Laracuentes has been charged with multiple other crimes since his 2019 indictment, including allegations of theft and breaking and entering out of Leominster District Court in August 2021.

Lacy said Laracuentes denies those charges. Court records show that Worcester prosecutors requested Laracuentes’ bail be revoked after they were filed, but that a judge ruled there was not enough evidence against him to allow their motion.

Rights to child unclear

Lacy told the judge Monday that Laracuentes has rights to see "other" children he has fathered under supervision from the state Department of Children and Families.

It was unclear from his statement what Laracuentes' rights were regarding the child that died.

Lacy could not be reached for comment Monday morning. A DCF spokesperson had not returned an email requesting comment as of Friday afternoon.

McShera said in court Monday that Laracuentes has an eight-page criminal record. Electronic court records show that many of the charges are District Court cases related to abuse prevention orders.

Laracuentes, who had been out on $5,000 bail prior to Monday, had been subject to GPS monitoring and house arrest.

Court records show he has requested permission to leave his home numerous times in the last year, with some requests granted and others denied.

The man has been denied multiple bids to go to the gym, as well as a request he be allowed to pursue a job at McDonald’s.

He was approved in a request to work as a security guard for Twin City Knights Security in April 2021, records show.

According to an affidavit from his lawyer in support of the request, the company hired Laracuentes to guard a Days Inn at 482 N. Main St. in Leominster that was being used as a homeless shelter.

The shelter was for adults only, the lawyer noted, and Laracuentes’ job was to check people in and make sure no weapons were brought to the property.

Laracuentes is due back in court Feb. 9.

