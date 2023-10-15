Fitchburg man arrested in connection with stabbing at homeless shelter in Roxbury, police say

A 40-year-old Fitchburg man has been arrested in connection with a stabbing at a homeless shelter in Roxbury, police said.

Alexander Aulet was charged with assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon, police said.

Boston officers arrested Aulet at about 9:44 p.m. Saturday, after responding to a call reporting a stabbing at the Southampton Street Shelter at 112 Southampton St.

Officers responded inside the shelter for a report of a stabbing. Police said the victim suffered non-life-threatening wounds to the shoulder and lower back.

Aulet is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

