Fitchburg man charged with murder in 2021 death of Worcester teen

A Fitchburg man is facing a murder charge in the shooting death of 19-year-old Franklin Mane, of Worcester, in 2021.

Wilbert I. Nieves, 25, will be arraigned June 1 in Leominster District Court, according to the office of Worcester District Attorney Joseph D. Early Jr. Nieves is currently in custody at a Massachusetts jail on unrelated firearms charges, Early's office said.

Mane's body was found on May 12, 2021, in an overgrown area at the edge of a parking lot at 46 Industrial Road in Leominster.

The Office of the State Medical Examiner determined that Mane had died of gunshot wounds and that his death was ruled a homicide.

The investigation remains ongoing by Leominster and Worcester Police and the Massachusetts State Police Detectives assigned to the Worcester County District Attorney’s Office.

