SANDWICH — A Fitchburg man was found guilty on Thursday of several charges, including operating under the influence of liquor, from a July 2020 incident in Sandwich resulting in a 14-mile police chase, according to a press release from the Cape and Islands District Attorney's office.

Robert Leonard, 69 of Fitchburg, was arrested on July 18, 2020 after a 14-mile pursuit through Sandwich, Bourne and Plymouth after someone alerted Sandwich police to his erratic driving, the statement said.

Police attempted to pull him over but he refused and led police on the chase. His vehicle was found later in a crash on Route 3 in Plymouth, and after a brief chase on foot, police caught up to Leonard.

He was found guilty by a Barnstable District Court jury of operating under the influence of liquor, two counts of negligent operation of a motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle with a license suspended for OUI, leaving the scene of property damage, failure to stop for police, and resisting arrest.

Judge Edward Lynch sentenced Leonard to 6 1/2 years at the Barnstable County Correctional Facility with 10 years concurrent probation.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Max Mitrokostas and investigated by the Sandwich Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police.

The Sandwich Police Department did not respond to requests for comment.

This article originally appeared on Cape Cod Times: Fitchburg man found guilty in 2020 Sandwich police chase