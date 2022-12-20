Fitchburg man indicted on murder charge in fatal shooting of Worcester woman

A Fitchburg man was indicted on murder and firearms charges in connection with the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old woman and the non-fatal shooting of another woman in Worcester, according to Worcester County District Attorney Joseph D. Early, Jr.

Keith Jones, 32, is accused of killing 41-year-old Felicia Obeng and shooting a 63-year-old woman in Worcester over the summer. Officers responded to a shooting on Cambridge Street on July 16th where they discovered Obeng suffering from fatal gunshot wounds and the second woman was suffering from a non-fatal gunshot wound.

Worcester Police detectives were able to determine through an extensive investigation that Jones rented a vehicle and drove to Cambridge Street with a loaded firearm. Jones is accused of firing multiple rounds at a group of people resulting in Obeng’s death. Jones is not licensed to carry a firearm in Massachusetts.

Jones is charged with one count of murder, two counts of armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon causing serious bodily injury, two counts of assault and battery by discharge of a firearm, one count of possession of a firearm not at home or work, and possession of a loaded firearm not at home or work.

Jones was originally arraigned in Central District Court in August and remains held without bail. The arraignment date for Worcester Superior Court as not yet been scheduled at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

