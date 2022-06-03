Fitchburg mom sentenced for killing her 6-year-old daughter

A Fitchburg mother will spend at least the next 25 years in prison for the abuse and killing of her 6-year-old daughter.

Shana Pedroso, 41, was sentenced on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of her daughter, Sophia. Pedroso is not eligible for parole for 25 years.

The case dates back to 2018 when Fitchburg Police responded to a 911 call to 139 Stoneybrook Road and found the girl unresponsive inside the family home.

Sophia was rushed to UMass Memorial HealthAlliance in Leominster where she was pronounced dead. Her 9-year-old brother was also transported to the hospital with several injuries. The Office of the Medical Examiner determined that Sophia’s death was caused by blunt force injuries

Friday’s sentence includes a condition that Pedroso stays away from her son, and has no contact with him.

Pedroso’s husband, Marvin Brito, was previously sentenced in the case.

Brito pleaded guilty last December to charges of manslaughter, permitting substantial injury to a child, and reckless endangerment of a child in connection with the killing of his daughter and the injuries to his son. He was sentenced to serve 8 years to 8 years and a day on the manslaughter charge and a concurrent 2-and-a-half-year sentence on the reckless endangerment of a child charge.

Previous reporting from 25 Investigates showed that on Tuesday, April 10, 2018, Marvin Brito called 911 about an incident involving his children at the Fitchburg family’s home. The police call log obtained by 25 Investigates showed the original call indicated an infant wasn’t breathing and Brito was not at the house but was heading there.

According to call logs, Fitchburg Police responded to the home once prior to the incident involving the children for a report of a small house fire on February 2. 2018.

