Fitchburg postal worker charged with mail theft in Gardner

GARDNER — A Fitchburg woman, employed with the U.S. Postal Service, has been charged with stealing packages in Gardner between February and August 2020.

Roberta Feliz, 32, allegedly stole mail that she was asked to deliver in her job as a U.S. Postal Service worker, and was charged with one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.

Feliz agreed to plead guilty and signed a plea agreement earlier in February. The agreement states that she "abused a position of public trust."

The charge carries jail time of up to five years, with three years of supervised release, and a fine up to $250,000.

By signing the plea agreement, she "accepted responsibility for her crimes" and will likely get a reduced sentence. Prosecution will recommend restitution of $91,485.72, and Feliz cannot ask for an amount less than $85,565.67, according to her plea agreement.

The plea hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Timothy S. Hillman, is scheduled for March 15.

