Fitchburg State student reports sexual assault in university library

FITCHBURG — Fitchburg State University police are searching for a person who reportedly sexually assaulted a female student at the campus library last week.

The student described the assailant as a male, approximately 19 years old and 5 feet 5 inches tall, with an accent of “undetermined origin.” She said he approached her in the library on Wednesday and began a conversation before he made physical contact that escalated into sexual assault.

A university statement said that a subsequent investigation yielded reports from other female students who said they had been approached recently around campus by a male who fit the same description.

“The safety of the campus community is paramount, and the university is working with public safety partners to locate the individual described in the reported assault on campus, and our community members will see a heightened police presence around these public locations while this investigation continues,” the school said.

Police will continue to investigate, the statement said, and additional patrols will be conducted in the areas of the reported encounters.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Fitchburg State University student reports sexual assault in library