Fite charged in Dec. 6 Gray death

Dec. 13—ANDERSON — An Anderson man has been charged with felony counts of aggravated battery and involuntary manslaughter in the Dec. 6 death of another Anderson man.

Jacob Benjamin Fite, 34, 3400 block of East Fifth Street, was arrested by Anderson police just hours after the body of Jerry Gray, 56, was discovered in the 2200 block of West 27th Street.

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Hanna said Monday that the investigation is ongoing.

After Fite was arrested on a preliminary charge of murder, the Madison County prosecutor's office was given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges.

Fite was formally charged Monday and is detained in the Madison County jail on a $20,000 full cash bond.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West 27th Street at 9:30 a.m. Dec. 6 to follow up on information they'd received about a possible homicide.

When officers arrived, they found Gray, 56, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Madison County Coroner Troy Abbott.

Officers detained all of the people involved in the incident, according to police, who arrested Fite at his Anderson residence.

The probable cause affidavit states that Fite met Gray at a liquor store at Sixth Street and Scatterfield Road and drove him to the West 27th Street address.

Fite told investigators that, inside the home, Gray produced a bayonet and a physical altercation between the two ensued. During the altercation, Fite punched Gray in the nose, according to the affidavit.

Fite reportedly told police that Gray then produced a second bayonet, and Fite responded by punching Gray twice in the nose. Gray fell to the floor, and Fite left the residence, the affidavit said.

Fite then called a relative because his truck, parked outside of Gray's residence, was out of gas.

The relative, reportedly, told police that Fite wanted help moving a dead body inside the residence. The relative declined and contacted Detective Jake Brooks.

