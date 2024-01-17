Fitness gym owner named Casselberry commissioner

Nancy Divita, the owner of a fitness center who has served on several city boards, was named Casselberry’s new commissioner on Tuesday, replacing Andrew Meadows, who resigned last month in protest of new financial disclosure reports required by all municipal officials.

Divita was selected unanimously by Casselberry’s four remaining commissioners. She will represent District 2 until Aug. 20, when the city’s next municipal elections are held.

In her application letter for the seat, Divita said she wants Casselberry “to be a people-centered city that is healthy, safe, vibrant, affordable and resilient, with a strong sense of identity that citizens love and are proud of.”

A city resident for 10 years, Divita has served on Casselberry’s police officers and firefighters pension board of trustees since last August. She previously served on the city’s planning and zoning commission, charter review advisory committee, and the parks and recreation advisory board.

Divita, who could not be reached for comment, owns Anytime Fitness on U.S. Highway 17-92 in Casselberry. She earned a master of business administration degree from Rollins College Crummer Graduate School of Business.

Mayor David Henson cited Divita’s involvement as why he voted for her over four other candidates.

“She brings a lot to the table,” Henson said. “She served on the planning and zoning committee, one of the most important committees we have because it deals with a lot of development issues…And she understands budgets. She understands the complexity of the issues we’re dealing with.”

The other applicants included Thomas Cardenas, William Dixon, Travis Kelley, and Thomas Kirk.

Casselberry’s charter requires the commission to appoint a resident to fill an empty seat within 30 days of the seat being vacated. The appointed commissioner then serves until the next city election.

Casselberry commissioners are elected citywide and serve four-year terms. They earn about $11,000 a year.

A Casselberry commissioner for nearly a decade, Meadows was re-elected in November 2022.

But in his resignation letter to the city last month, Meadows called the state’s new financial requirements for municipal officials enacted last year as “short-sighted and an unnecessary decision” by the Florida Legislature.

The new law requires any elected city official — including mayors and council members — to fill out Form 6 every year by disclosing any assets worth more than $1,000, all sources of income, and reveal any clients that contribute to more than 10% of their business’ income.

Days before the new law went into effect on Jan. 1, dozens of local elected officials — including Meadows — in municipalities in Central Florida and across the state resigned from their leadership posts because of the requirement.

