Fitness trainer leads neighbors in group workout during coronavirus lockdown in Spain

Going to the gym is off limits while Spain is on lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic, but one personal trainer decided that shouldn't be an excuse for missing a workout.

A video posted on Saturday, the day Spain went into lockdown, shows a personal trainer named Gonzalo standing on a rooftop and coaching the residents of his apartment complex in Seville through jumping jacks, squats and reverse lunges.

"This is how @gonzalo_gbroto is passing the time with his neighbors. This is the spirit of Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales. Despite such adverse circumstances, we’re going to get the best out of you," wrote Sano Sevilla Los Bermejales, the personal training center where Gonzalo is an instructor.

Luis Javier, a manager at the gym, told TODAY that Gonzalo organized the workout for his neighbors through WhatsApp.

"All the neighbors were having a hard time and sad, but now, every day they are looking forward to the time for their training. It is a healthy idea, which helps people feel much better and face the situation in Spain in a positive way," he said.

The video has gone viral for its creativity as people begin to settle into new routines while on lockdown or practicing social distancing.

"Love this! Way to go Spain! Our Sunday morning running group are opting to do a workout together instead using zoom today in order to respect social distancing," wrote one Twitter user.

"Can't make it to that group workout? Spain has the solution!" added someone else. "#CovidLifeHacks."