FITTERS Diversified Berhad Third Quarter 2023 Earnings: RM0.021 loss per share (vs RM0.019 loss in 3Q 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

FITTERS Diversified Berhad (KLSE:FITTERS) Third Quarter 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: RM98.3m (down 5.5% from 3Q 2022).

  • Net loss: RM12.5m (loss widened by 91% from 3Q 2022).

  • RM0.021 loss per share (further deteriorated from RM0.019 loss in 3Q 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

FITTERS Diversified Berhad's share price is broadly unchanged from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

You should learn about the 4 warning signs we've spotted with FITTERS Diversified Berhad (including 1 which is potentially serious).

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

