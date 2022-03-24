The 'Fittest Woman on Earth' shared the diet she eats to lose weight, including bagels, bacon, and peanut butter

Tia-Claire Toomey is a five-time CrossFit Games champ who has also competed at the Olympics in weightlifting. Michael Valentin

Tia-Claire Toomey is a five-time CrossFit Games champion and trained for Olympic bobsled.

She said her diet was designed to help her lose weight slowly, while maintaining performance.

Toomey eats about 2,500 calories a day, including bagels, peanut butter, meat, and fruit.

To lose weight, the "Fittest Woman on Earth" relies on a heaping breakfast packed with bagels, bacon, and peanut butter, as well as plenty of protein and carbs sprinkled throughout her day, to support an intense workout schedule.

Tia-Claire Toomey, a five-time champion of the CrossFit Games, shared a YouTube video on Monday showing what she ate to transition from training for the Olympic bobsled team back to CrossFit.

CrossFit incorporates multiple fitness disciplines, from weightlifting to gymnastics, and tests of stamina, like long trail runs and open-water swimming. As a result, it can be advantageous if CrossFit athletes put on muscle mass in the offseason, then try to get leaner for competition.

Toomey's fat-loss diet focuses on dropping weight slowly, while making sure she has plenty of energy to complete her training, according to her coach (and husband), Shane Orr.

In total, her day of eating clocks in at about 2,500 calories, compared with the 3,000 to 3,500 daily calories she consumed during bobsled season.

For breakfast, Toomey has a bagel with bacon, two eggs, another half a bagel topped with peanut butter and banana, blueberries, and supplements.

At 790 calories, it's the biggest meal of the day with plenty of fats, protein, and carbs, which Toomey said helped her perform more effectively.

"I find I have enough energy and I recover very well," she said.

Toomey has said she relies heavily on high-carb foods to fuel workouts. She incorporates about 790 calories' worth of snacks throughout the day to keep her energy up, including oatmeal, bananas, fruit snacks, and protein smoothies.

Lunch is 500 calories, high-protein with quick-digesting carbs, which Toomey eats during a long break between training sessions. The meal consists of ground beef, liver, and white rice. It's high in iron, zinc, and vitamin A.

Toomey rounds out the day with a light but filling dinner of pork tenderloin, potatoes, avocado, and salad, which is about 440 calories.

Read the original article on Insider