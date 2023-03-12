‘Fitting a heat pump has been an expensive waste of time’

Abi Butcher - Christopher Pledger/The Telegraph

Last year, I installed an air-source heat pump in a Grade II listed, off-grid cottage I’ve been renovating in a small village in Hampshire.

The process was an almighty ordeal – and one that cost me more than £15,000 despite benefitting from a £5,000 grant. Then a national shortage of plumbers willing to take on the challenge of installing a heat pump forced me to turn to a tradesman who made my life hell.

In total, I paid £9,000 for the heat pump and system design (not including the grant from the Boiler Upgrade Scheme). On top of that, because the heating had to be installed from scratch — there was no pre-existing system —at least half of my overall plumbing bill of £13,000 went on installation, pipework, radiators and underfloor heating.

I have to say, the pump is working well in terms of warming the house, it really is very efficient.

But in hindsight, I don’t think I’d make the same decision. Yes it’s green, but a heat pump is quite frankly a luxury I can ill afford and I wish I had another option.

Like many rural properties, my cottage is off the mains grid and my desire to create a sustainable home initially seemed to dovetail nicely into the Government’s drive to reduce dependency on fossil fuels.

So I plumped for an air-source heat pump foolishly believing I was doing the right thing but what an expensive, wasteful fight it has been.

I missed the first round of grants, to the tune of £10,000, in 2021 thanks to my council obstructing planning and initially refusing to allow me to site the pump beside the house (a fight I eventually won).

When I finally received the green light to begin work, prices had shot up, as had demand. Fortunately I had an installer accredited by the microgeneration certification scheme (the standards body for small scale energy generation) lined up on the recommendation of a friend, as well as an electrician well-versed in heat pumps.

My kingdom for a plumber

I spent weeks searching for a plumber who would install a heat pump — two years ago, when I began this journey, most were still shying away from renewables. All those personally recommended to me were booked but I eventually found one with the necessary skills and experience who was free to do the work. However, he knew he had the upper hand in a difficult market for consumers.

Project managing the house development myself, as a single female, was difficult at the best of times but this man turned out to be rude, arrogant and unnecessarily obstructive.

The problem is that there is a serious shortage of skilled tradesmen within the renewables industry. My plumber was a 50-something male – like two-thirds of Britain’s plumbing workforce, according to a report released in January by the Department for Business, Energy and Industry Strategy.

That skills shortage is across the whole building industry, but especially renewables.

Will Smith established his heating and plumbing firm in Dorking, Surrey, 17 years ago and says retaining good, reliable, multi-skilled plumbers for any length of time is almost impossible.

“I’ve had the same guys for most of the time I’ve been operating — so many go off on their own as soon as I’ve trained them in renewables, it’s really hard to build a strong team with decent skills who can fit a boiler as well as fix one,” says Smith, who employs ten plumbers.

Skilled plumbers aren’t the only bottleneck in the renewable energy infrastructure – the industry is desperately lacking qualified engineers, designers and even sales people says Paul Yeatman, managing director of Dorset renewable installation specialists Power Naturally, who installed my heat pump.

Consumers must use an accredited MCS installer to benefit from the grants and when it was launched in May 2022, Power Naturally closed their books to new enquiries.

“We couldn’t cope — a situation not helped by covid and global demand,” says Yeatman.

“Late last year one of the major heat pump manufacturers closed their order books for four months so we had a lack of supply — things are moving again now so a lot of the headaches are going to clear but we have a long way to go.”

While it’s too late for me, things should improve. Two years ago, there wasn’t even a specific training course for heat pump engineers but an NVQ has now been developed and manufacturers are boosting training capacity so there are 40,000 places annually for heat pump engineers. The Government has also recently added £5m of funding to train an additional 10,000 installers to help meet its target of installing 600,000 heat pumps a year by 2028 and to phase out gas boilers altogether by 2035.

A spokesman for the Heat Pump Association told me: “The capacity is now there, people just need to come forward to do the courses.”

More direct help for consumers was announced, too: £9.7m of state funding to help cut the costs of low-carbon technologies and reduce disruption to customers.

Seeing is believing though, and renewables are still in a muddle.

Until the Government stops making policies they think makes them look good without thinking through the consequences, it is consumers who will continue to bear the brunt. Don’t get me started on the farcical wrangling I had trying to insulate the cottage. But after my heat pump ordeal, nothing surprises me anymore.