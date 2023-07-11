Fitzgerald drug trial set July 18

Jul. 10—The trial of a Lake Tansi woman arrested on multiple drug offenses in August 2021 is still scheduled for July 18.

Motion hearing in the case and the last time a sentencing agreement can be reached is July 11. After that, it is normal practice pleas are made to the charges in the indictment

Margaret Lindsey Fitzgerald, 36, Cheyenne Dr., is indicted on charges possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, simple possession of meth, simple possession, simple possession and possession drug paraphernalia, continued.

The charges represent three separate indictments with allegations made on three separate days.

The charges set for trial are possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed and simple possession.

Fitzgerald is represented by Pike-ville attorney Howard Upchurch.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Trials

—Jamie Rose Carter, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent and possession of meth with intent, motion hearing set for Aug. 9, trial set for Oct. 26.

—Matthew Shane Breeding, second offense driving per se, resisting a stop, arrest or search and simple possession, motion hearing set for Nov. 14 and set for trial Dec. 12.

—Jimmy Harold Clark, rape of a child, motion hearing set for Oct. 12 and trial set for Dec. 12.

—Daren Wayne Joiner, aggravated assault and domestic assault, motion hearing set for Nov. 14 and trial set for Dec. 13.

Deadline docket

—Edith Wauneta Arnold, filing false sales tax return and theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, continued to July 11.

—Joshua Issac Barnard, third offense driving under the influence, per se, and second offense driving on a suspended license, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and bond set at $7,000.

—Jason Edward Breeding, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to Aug. 11.

—Michael Lynn Burton, two counts of home improvement fraud, continued to a September court date.

—Scottie Lee Caudill, driving under the influence, evading arrest and reckless driving, continued to Aug. 9.

—Thomas Lane Cobb, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon, three counts of simple possession of meth, evading arrest, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continue to July 10.

—Jacob Ryan Edmonds, evading arrest, continued to Aug. 9.

—James Robert Eldridge, possession of meth with intent, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, continued to July 10.

—Joshua Adam Fields, vehicular homicide, continued to Oct. 2.

—David Cherokee Frye, burglary and vandalism, Jonathon Hamby appointed to represent Frye and continued to Aug. 9.

—Cristian Misel Garcia, aggravated assault and domestic assault, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear in court, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Jamie Lee Greenwood, possession of a weapon by a felon, continued to July 10.

—John Wayne Hamby, rape of a child, forensic examination pending, continued to Aug. 9.

—Angela Elizabeth Simpson Hughes, sixth offense driving under the influence per se, continued to Aug. 9.

—Lukas McKinley Johnson, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, two counts of aggravated assault, vandalism of $1,000 to $2,500, leaving the scene of a property damage crash and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to July 10.

—Deborah Davis Jones, arson, continued to July 10.

—Kiley Lewis Causer, possession of meth with intent, continued to July 10.

—Rebecca Leigh Kennedy, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Sept. 13.

—Brandon Wayne Rains, aggravated statutory rape, continued to Aug. 11.

—Joseph Larry Raleigh, vehicular assault, driving under the influence and arson, pulled from docket with death of the defendant.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, possession of meth with intent, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Aug. 9.

Arraignment

—Heather Renee Flowers, superseding indictment charging possession of a Schedule I drug with intent and possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, continued to Sept. 13.

—Jason Michael Hughes, superseding indictment charging vandalism of $2,500 to $10,000, continued to Sept. 13.

—Kenny Lyle Johnson, superseding indictment charging possession of meth with intent and possession of a Schedule II with intent, continued to July 10.

Petitions/motions

—Timothy Paul Beason, two counts of possession of meth with intent, possession of a weapon by a felon and criminal trespassing, weapon and trespassing cases were set for trial July 20 but a motion removing the case from the trial docket based on problem serving witness(es) was granted and case was moved to the Aug. 9 docket.

—Harold Thomas Centers, aggravated assault, post conviction relief petition hearing set for Aug. 9.

—Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of meth with intent, two counts of possession of a Schedule II drug with intent, two counts of possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a revoked license and driving on a suspended license, motion to revoke bond hearing continued to July 10.

—Timothy Dale Moore, multiple probation violations, was granted his motion to attended long-term in-house treatment program through a furlough. Moore has already completed two treatment programs while in custody.

Probation violations

—Kailey Marie Abney, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Abney and probation violation hearing continued to July 11.

—Christopher John Bess Jr., two probation violations, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Bess and continued to July 11.

—Rachel Renee Cravens, probation violation hearing continued to July 11.

—Kelly Renee Debord, pleaded guilty to probation violations and is to serve seven months in jail at 75% with credit for whatever time has already been served.

—Kimberly Ann Hall, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, probation violation hearing continued to July 11.

—Rhonda Nicole Howard, probation violation hearing continued to July 10.

—Megan Nicole Hyder, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of failed drug test and is to serve the balance of a two-year sentence with furlough granted to attend long-term in-house treatment.

—Veronica Marie Schmidt, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and was credited for time already served in jail and returned to supervised probation.

—Shawn Wayne Sheets, pleaded guilty to a probation violation and is to serve 60 days in jail and then be returned back on probation.

—Thomas Donald Smith, pleaded guilty to a probation violation of positive drug screen and is to serve the balance of a three-year sentence. He was then granted a motion for furlough to attend a long-term in-house treatment program through Adult and Teen Challenge.

