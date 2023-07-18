Fitzgerald faces federal drug indictments

Jul. 17—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald's legal woes just got worse.

Fitzgerald was scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in Cumberland County Criminal Court on charges of possession of more than 300 grams of meth, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a weapon for the purpose of going armed and simple possession.

Last week it was announced in state court that the trial was put off indefinitely after local prosecutors learned Fitzgerald is now indicted on federal drug charges.

A federal grand jury for the Middle District of Tennessee in Nashville on June 26 returned a sealed indictment charging Fitzgerald with two counts of distribution of 5 grams or more of meth alleged on Dec. 9, 2021, and Jan. 4, 2022.

Fitzgerald faces total fines of up to $5 million and sentences of 5 to 40 years on each count if convicted.

The charges scheduled for trial in Crossville on July 18 are alleged to have occurred in August 2021. Assistant District Attorney Philip Hatch told Judge Gary McKenzie last week he was unaware the federal grand jury had acted until July 10. He did not indicate whether he knew the indictment was being prepared.

As a result, the trial was put off and all of Fitzgerald's cases in the local court were continued to Aug. 11.

In addition to the charges set for trial locally, Fitzgerald is facing separate charges of possession of meth with intent and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Aug. 27, 2021, and introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia alleged on Feb. 11, 2022.

It is not known when Fitzgerald will appear in federal court for arraignment on the newest charges.

An indictment is not a finding of guilt, but a review of pending charges by a citizen panel called the grand jury that hears evidence and determines there is enough evidence to forward the charge to a higher court for further judicial review.

Michael Moser may be reached at mmoser@crossville-chronicle.com