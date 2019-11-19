The Fitzroy River (ASX:FZR) Share Price Is Down 33% So Some Shareholders Are Getting Worried

For many, the main point of investing is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But even the best stock picker will only win with some selections. At this point some shareholders may be questioning their investment in Fitzroy River Corporation Limited (ASX:FZR), since the last five years saw the share price fall 33%. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 16% in the last 90 days.

With just AU$358,000 worth of revenue in twelve months, we don't think the market considers Fitzroy River to have proven its business plan. You have to wonder why venture capitalists aren't funding it. So it seems shareholders are too busy dreaming about the progress to come than dwelling on the current (lack of) revenue. For example, they may be hoping that Fitzroy River finds fossil fuels with an exploration program, before it runs out of money.

Companies that lack both meaningful revenue and profits are usually considered high risk. There is usually a significant chance that they will need more money for business development, putting them at the mercy of capital markets. So the share price itself impacts the value of the shares (as it determines the cost of capital). While some companies like this go on to deliver on their plan, making good money for shareholders, many end in painful losses and eventual de-listing.

When it last reported its balance sheet in June 2019, Fitzroy River could boast a strong position, with cash in excess of all liabilities of AU$1.2m. This gives management the flexibility to drive business growth, without worrying too much about cash reserves. But since the share price has dropped 7.8% per year, over 5 years , it seems like the market might have been over-excited previously. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Fitzroy River's cash levels have changed over time. You can click on the image below to see (in greater detail) how Fitzroy River's cash levels have changed over time.

It can be extremely risky to invest in a company that doesn't even have revenue. There's no way to know its value easily. Given that situation, would you be concerned if it turned out insiders were relentlessly selling stock? It would bother me, that's for sure. You can click here to see if there are insiders selling.

While the broader market gained around 23% in the last year, Fitzroy River shareholders lost 20%. Even the share prices of good stocks drop sometimes, but we want to see improvements in the fundamental metrics of a business, before getting too interested. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 7.8% over the last half decade. Generally speaking long term share price weakness can be a bad sign, though contrarian investors might want to research the stock in hope of a turnaround. You might want to assess this data-rich visualization of its earnings, revenue and cash flow.

