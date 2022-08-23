Fitzroy River Corporation Limited (ASX:FZR) insiders' AU$883k purchase saw a boost of AU$60k after market cap rose AU$1.6m

Fitzroy River Corporation Limited (ASX:FZR) insiders who purchased shares in the last 12 months were richly rewarded last week. The stock climbed by 13% resulting in a AU$1.6m addition to the company’s market value. As a result, their original purchase of AU$883k worth of stock is now worth AU$943k.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Fitzroy River Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when Independent Non-Executive Director Susan Thomas bought AU$437k worth of shares at a price of AU$0.13 per share. That implies that an insider found the current price of AU$0.14 per share to be enticing. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. We do always like to see insider buying, but it is worth noting if those purchases were made at well below today's share price, as the discount to value may have narrowed with the rising price. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider purchases were made at close to current prices.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 6.99m shares worth AU$883k. But they sold 3.00m shares for AU$345k. In total, Fitzroy River insiders bought more than they sold over the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. Usually, the higher the insider ownership, the more likely it is that insiders will be incentivised to build the company for the long term. Fitzroy River insiders own about AU$6.0m worth of shares (which is 41% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The Fitzroy River Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insider buying and selling have balanced each other out in the last three months, so we can't deduct anything useful from these recent trades. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Fitzroy River insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Our analysis shows 6 warning signs for Fitzroy River (3 make us uncomfortable!) and we strongly recommend you look at these before investing.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

