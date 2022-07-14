Fitzwilliam man gets more prison time for selling drugs that resulted in death

Jul. 14—A Fitzwilliam man already incarcerated on a federal drug charge has been sentenced in Cheshire County Superior Court to additional prison time for selling drugs that resulted in a man's death.

Judge Jacki Smith sentenced Jeffrey Roy, 25, on Tuesday to two to 10 years in prison on a felony charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, according to court documents. He also received a five- to 10-year sentence, all of which was suspended, on a felony charge of possessing fentanyl with intent to distribute.

Roy pleaded guilty to those charges in Cheshire County Superior Court in Keene on Tuesday. As part of a plea agreement, prosecutors dropped an additional drug charge. His sentences are consecutive with a 20-month sentence he is already serving on a felony drug charge that he pleaded guilty to in U.S. District Court in Concord earlier this year.

A 28-year-old man who was found dead after overdosing in a Keene apartment on New Year's Day in 2021 bought fentanyl from Saithe Corliss, of Troy, who had obtained the drug from Roy, according to court documents.

Corliss, 31, was sentenced to 270 days in Cheshire County jail last month after pleading guilty to two felony counts of sale of a controlled drug. As part of his plea agreement, prosecutors dropped a charge of sale of a controlled drug with death resulting, documents state.

Keene police Officer Jennifer Truman wrote in an affidavit that police responded to the 28-year-old man's death on the morning of Jan. 1, 2021.

The two people whose residence the man had been staying at overnight told police he had been living in a sober home but had been allowed to leave for one night, Truman wrote. Not knowing the man had relapsed, they said, they went to bed around 2 a.m. and awoke to find he had overdosed, at which point they called 911 and attempted CPR, the affidavit states.

After gaining temporary access to the man's phone, police found texts between him and Corliss that appeared to show the man trying to buy drugs from him, according to court documents.

In an interview, Corliss told police he had a drug habit and was lifelong friends with the man, Truman wrote in the affidavit. Corliss said the man had texted him looking for drugs on Dec. 31, 2020, and that he'd sold him some, the affidavit states.

Later in the day, Corliss said he notified the man that the person he got drugs from — Roy — would be back in town and he could get more fentanyl if he wanted it, Truman wrote. Corliss then picked the drugs up from Roy and sold them to the man who later died, the affidavit states.

Roy was arrested in an undercover operation by Keene police on Jan. 7, 2021, according to a second affidavit written by Truman. That affidavit states that undercover police arrested Roy after arranging to buy fentanyl from him.

Roy had previously been arrested on federal drug charges during an undercover operation by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration in June 2019. During that operation, law-enforcement officers used the phone number of someone they had arrested who was suspected of distributing drugs to dozens of sub-distributors from Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Maine and Vermont, according to an affidavit written by DEA Special Agent Jean Drouin.

Pretending to be that distributor, DEA agents arranged a buy with a phone number later identified as belonging to Roy, Drouin wrote in the affidavit. Roy sought to purchase 30 grams of fentanyl, according to the affidavit, and was arrested after showing up to a parking lot in Nashua to purchase the drugs.

Upon his arrest, federal agents charged Roy with conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and attempted possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, both felonies. A federal judge sentenced him to 20 months in federal prison on the latter charge on June 30, 2021. In exchange for his guilty plea on that charge, prosecutors dropped the other charge, according to court documents.

A lawyer representing Roy declined to comment Wednesday.

