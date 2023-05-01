Five ‘adorable’ baby foxes captured dashing outside a Colorado home. Watch the video

Five “adorable” baby foxes were spotted on a person’s Ring camera dashing across a front patio in Colorado.

The camera captured the animals and their mom April 28 in Castle Rock, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said on Twitter.

Foxes begin to leave their dens with their babies in April and May, wildlife spokesperson Kara Van Hoose told McClatchy News.

So sightings of babies foxes aren’t uncommon during these months, she said.

We’re in baby fox season! Even though the kits are adorable, their moms have it covered and know how to raise them. The best thing you can do is leave them be and say “awwww” at doorbell camera footage of foxes in Castle Rock. pic.twitter.com/EqBC5pt1yl — CPW NE Region (@CPW_NE) April 29, 2023

Although the baby foxes are cute, the wildlife agency advised people to keep their distance from them.

“We’re in baby fox season! Even though the kits are adorable, their moms have it covered and know how to raise them,” the agency said in a tweet.

In the Ring video, one fox is heard squealing. But this shouldn’t cause alarm for anyone, Hoose said.

“They can emit a piercing scream, which sounds like they need help, but this is a common sound for baby foxes,” she said.

The wildlife agency said it believes these animals are red foxes.

Red foxes live in the open woodlands in Colorado as well as in urban areas, according to the wildlife agency.

Adult red foxes typically have four to five kits each year but that number can reach as high as 15.

Baby foxes leave their den after they reach 4 to 5 weeks old, and they are “fending for themselves” once they are about 4 months old.

These animals shouldn’t be approached, fed, harassed or captured, wildlife officials said.

‘Abandoned’ baby animals

Many other animals are born during springtime, too, and sometimes these animals may appear to be “abandoned.”

Story continues

If someone spots an “abandoned” baby animal, the best thing to do is to leave it alone, McClatchy News previously reported.

“Its mom will be back soon to take care of it. Babies are often left unattended to keep predator’s attention away from it,” according to the New Mexico Department of Game and Fish.

But one exception is if a baby bird without feathers falls out of its nest. The fallen bird can be placed back in the nest, New Mexico officials said.

And if it seems like the animal’s mom isn’t returning, do not feed it, the agency said. Food can make the baby animal sick or cause death.

Those who see young wildlife should “enjoy a quick glimpse,” leave the animal alone and keep pets away from it, Colorado Parks and Wildlife said.

“If 24 hours go by and the parent does not return, it is possible the newborn was abandoned or the parent is dead (hit by a car, for example),” Jenny Campbell, customer service expert with CPW, said on the agency’s website. “Call our office and we will work with certified wildlife rehabilitation center to get aid for the wildlife if possible. Don’t move the animal yourself!”

Castle Rock is about 30 miles south of downtown Denver.

Adorable baby animals that look ‘abandoned’ don’t need your help. Here’s what to do

‘Unlikely roommates’ spotted sharing shady crawlspace in New Mexico desert, video shows

Humpback whales ‘rolling’ off Australian coast, photos show. Experts might know why