Five-alarm fire at New York City supermarket started by lithium-ion battery, officials say
New York City police say seven people, including five firefighters, an EMS worker and civilian, were injured in the supermarket blaze.
Lithium-ion batteries were still burning on Monday in Lancaster County, three days after the start of a fire.
The fire broke out Tuesday evening and grew to five alarms before being placed under control early Wednesday morning. CBS2's Christina Fan reports.
Firefighters with the New York Fire Department (FDNY) used drones to help fight a large fire that broke out in the Bronx on Sunday, March 5.The drones gave firefighters “an overview of the scene that is otherwise not visible from the street level,” said the FDNY.The fire, which was caused by a lithium-ion battery on a scooter, injured at least seven people, according to the FDNY. Credit: FDNY via Storyful
A massive fire sparked by a lithium-ion battery on a scooter at a Bronx supermarket left seven people injured on Sunday, authorities said.
With e-bike batteries blamed for hundreds of fires in New York City, including a massive supermarket blaze in the Bronx, Mayor Eric Adams has been calling for federal action. CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado has more.
