Five appear in Cambria court for pleas, sentencings

Dec. 13—EBENSBURG, Pa. — The following individuals appeared in Cambria County Court Tuesday:

—Vicky Lynn Mari Cobaugh, 36, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault, felony corruption of minors and misdemeanor indecent assault before President Judge Norman A. Krumenacker III in two separate cases.

In August, Cobaugh was investigated for physically assaulting a minor boy she had been accused of sexually assaulting, according to police.

According to a complaint affidavit, Cobaugh allegedly slapped the teenager on Wednesday, calling him a liar. In September, she was charged with the sexual assault of the intellectually disabled minor.

She will be required to register as a sex offender for 25 years as a result of her offense.

Cobaugh will be sentenced on March 7.

—Joyce Ann Smith, 59, entered a guilty plea to misdemeanor disorderly conduct before Krumenacker in Downtown Johnstown on Tuesday.

Smith is one of three people accused of disposing of — in Indiana County last year — the body of a man who'd been killed while robbing a man in the city's West End, according to authorities.

Smith will be sentenced on Jan. 13.

—Tiffany E. Johnson, 38, entered a guilty plea to felony retail theft, misdemeanor false identification to police and flight to avoid apprehension before Krumenacker on Tuesday.

Johnson was arrested for retail theft in Richland Township on Oct.1, 2021, two days after she was convicted of similar charges in a nonjury trial.

Johnson failed to report to the Cambria County court for the first retail theft case and later turned herself in July after she went to Philadelphia and a bench warrant was issued.

She will be sentenced on Feb.8 at 9 a.m.

—Sean Denike, 47, was sentenced to 12 to 24 months in the Cambria County Prison for purchase of a controlled substance by a prohibited person by Judge Patrick T. Kiniry.

Denike was arrested in January when he and another individual were found with two children and, allegedly in possession of illegal substances by agents from the Cambria County Drug Task Force and the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General. According to authorities, agents seized 18 grams of fentanyl with a street value of $5,000 and 10 grams of crack cocaine with a street value of $1,000. Also allegedly found during the raid were morphine sulfate tablets, drug paraphernalia and nearly $10,000 in cash.

—Andrea Rose Little, 39, was sentenced to 6 to 23 months incarceration for an accident involving injury; 3 to 6 months incarceration for driving under the influence of a controlled substance; and 6 to 23 months for simple assault.

The sentences will be served concurrently and can be served on house arrest. Little will receive credit for time served.

In December 2020, Little was jailed after she was accused of threatening to stab a woman with a knife when reportedly being high on methamphetamine, according to authorities.

In April, Little was charged by Jackson Township police after she was accused of fleeing the scene of a DUI crash that injured another driver in Jackson Township, authorities said.