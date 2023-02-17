Five arrested in bust of suspected drug house

Feb. 17—GREILICKVILLE — The arrest of an Elmwood Township man led to charges against four others from Traverse City and Northport, all on suspicion of running a drug ring out of a Leelanau County residence.

The Leelanau County Sheriff's Office contacted the Traverse Narcotics Team after finding drugs in the house where Ricardo Roman Jr. had been living.

Roman, 47, arrested in December 2022 on the original drug charge, was taken to the Leelanau County Jail. After the arrest, TNT detectives said they obtained a search warrant for Roman's Elmwood Township residence where they found an additional 79 grams of cocaine.

Roman is now facing additional charges, including possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of methamphetamine, possession with the intent to deliver between 50 and 499 grams of cocaine, maintaining a drug house and conducting a criminal enterprise, court records showed. If found guilty of these charges, Roman could face up to 92 years in prison.

Michigan State Police Lt. Derrick Carroll said the subsequent investigation led to charges against four others with suspected ties to the operation. The Leelanau County Prosecutor's Office charged Jose Luis Roman, 39, of Northport; Katie Lynn Williams, 32, of Traverse City; Abigail Churchill Kinney, 38, of Traverse City; and Shane Wesley Hoffman, 31, of Traverse City, with conducting a criminal enterprise.

Jose, Williams, Kinney and Hoffman all were given $25,000 bonds, according to court records.

TNT was assisted in the operation by the sheriff's office, MSP Houghton Lake Post K9 team and members of the MSP Seventh District Emergency Support Team.