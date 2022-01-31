Five arrested in Clarkstown after gunfire erupts on Turnberry Court in New City

CLARKSTOWN — A New City neighborhood was shaken up Saturday following gunfire that resulted in five suspects crashing a car and trying to flee, including breaking into a home, before they were all arrested, police said.

Four Brooklyn men and a minor were taken into custody after gunshots rang out on Turnberry Court around 1:45 p.m. Saturday, Clarkstown police said in a statement. The shots were fired outside a rental home in the cul-de-sac that was occupied by "a number of young adults," not including the owner, who was not there at the time, police said.

Officers arrived and saw a Black Mercedes speeding away from the house, according to the statement. A brief chase concluded when the Mercedes crashed into a utility pole at the intersection of Collyer Avenue and South Little Tor Road, police said.

Five people were arrested after gunfire broke out on Turnberry Court in New City on Jan. 29, 2022.

All five people inside the Mercedes got out of the car and scattered on foot throughout the neighborhood, according to the statement. One of the suspects broke into a home in his attempt to escape from police, but he was apprehended by officers and K9 Jax.

Police said the suspects were all arrested within minutes of the initial 911 call, with the help of the Rockland County Sheriff's Department, and four handguns were recovered.

Armani Miller, 24; Ivor Minott, 19; Garron White, 18; and Daquan Young, 18, were charged with felony counts of attempted second-degree murder, second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree criminal use of a firearm and first-degree reckless endangerment. White was also charged with second-degree burglary, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of obstruction of governmental administration after allegedly entering a home to avoid police.

Turnberry Court, New City

They were arraigned in Clarkstown Town Court and brought to the Rockland County Jail in lieu of $150,000 cash or $250,000 fully secured bond, the statement said.

The fifth suspect — a minor — was arraigned in Haverstraw Town Court, police said.

Clarkstown detectives are investigating and asked anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have video footage to contact them at 845-639-5840. Anonymous tips can be texted to 847411 with the keyword ROCKLANDCODA then the tip.

