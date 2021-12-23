Five arrested in connection with carjacking of House Democrat





Five suspects were arrested on Wednesday in connection with "an armed carjacking incident" earlier in the day involving Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon (D-Pa.), authorities said.

Delaware State Police also announced that they had located the congresswoman's stolen car, a 2017 blue Acura MDX. Police added that those arrested were found inside the car.

"The investigation is on-going and additional details will be released once it becomes available," police said.

The Philadelphia Police Department (PPD) told The Hill in a statement earlier Wednesday that the suspects in the carjacking, which took place around 2:45 p.m. while Scanlon was leaving a meeting in her district, were two Black men aged between 20 and 30 years old.

"I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time," said Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw. "The PPD will continue to provide any support needed in this case and will work diligently alongside our federal partners to assist in bringing those responsible to justice."

"The Congresswoman was physically unharmed," Scanlon's communications director, Lauren Cox, added in a statement after the carjacking on Wednesday.

"She thanks the Philadelphia Police Department for their swift response, and appreciates the efforts of both the Sergeant at Arms in D.C. and her local police department for coordinating with Philly PD to ensure her continued safety."