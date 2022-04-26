Five arrested in connection to Colusa County illegal indoor marijuana grow

Apr. 26—Five people were arrested Thursday after the Colusa County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Task Force served a search warrant in connection to a suspected large-scale indoor marijuana grow.

According to a release issued by the Colusa County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was executed on Thursday morning at about 7 a.m. inside an old rice mill located in the 200 block of E. Main Street in Colusa, just outside city limits.

"The large-scale, illegal indoor marijuana grow operation has been connected to other operations in the San Joaquin County area," read the release. "The San Joaquin Task Force assisted in the investigation when they discovered a connection to the Colusa County location."

The Colusa County Sheriff's Office Specialized Operations and Response (SOAR) Team also assisted in the service of the search warrant.

The illegal operation has been taking place at the Colusa location for several months, according to the release.

The investigation resulted in the seizure of 4,832 mature marijuana plants and the arrest of five suspects. The suspects — which include Bo Sen Tan, 45, of San Leandro, Hong Pin Zhen, 52, transient, Guo Ming Zhang, 56, transient, Xin Shi Yum, 45, transient, and Zhui Gou Hiu, 43, of Brooklyn, N.Y. — were booked into the Colusa County Jail and face illegal cultivation of marijuana charges as well as conspiracy to commit a crime.

According to sheriff's office officials, the investigation remains ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information regarding illegal marijuana grow operations at this location is asked to call Arnold Navarro at 530-458-0200.