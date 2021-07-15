Five arrested during Wednesday drug raid

Jul. 15—Police arrested five Kokomo residents Wednesday afternoon during a drug raid on the city's north side.

According to a Kokomo Police Department media release, complaints of drug activity led officers with KPD's Drug Task Force to initiate an investigation at a residence in the 1000 block of West Havens Street shortly before 5 p.m. Wednesday.

While executing a search warrant at the property, police seized methamphetamine, controlled substances, syringes and approximately $5,000 in cash, the release added.

Authorities also took the occupants of the residence — Abby Causey, Cadence Causey, April Donnelly, Tamie Stoops and Joseph Olivarez — into custody without incident.

Abby Causey is now facing preliminary charges of dealing a narcotic drug, a Level 4 felony, and Level 6 felonies of possession of a narcotic drug and maintaining a common nuisance.

Cadence Causey is facing charges of dealing a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a syringe, all Level 6 felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge of possession of a schedule IV controlled substance.

Donnelly has preliminary charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a syringe, both Level 6 felonies, and Stoops is facing possession of a narcotic drug, a Level 6 felony, and a misdemeanor charge of visiting a common nuisance.

Olivarez — who also had two active, unrelated Howard County warrants — was arrested on a new charge of unlawful possession of a syringe, a Level 6 felony.

Along with the county's Drug Task Force, the KPD Patrol Division and K-9 Unit also assisted in Thursday's investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Sgt. Aaron Tarrh at 765-456-7204 or the KPD Hotline at 765-456-7017. You can also contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 1-800-262-TIPS.

